Larissa Lima: I'm Coming to OnlyFans, Baby! Avert Your Eyes, Coltee!!

In June, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After will premiere, and one of the returning couples is Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson.
They're not a couple anymore, of course.
But the TLC show's cameras will follow these eye-catching exes (and Debbie) as they navigate their newly divorced lives.
Obviously, Larissa has moved on in a big way - and she has more going on in her life than anticipation of the new season.
This week, she spoke to fans about a number of things ... including an announcement that's sure to raise eyebrows online.
Our girl is planning to dip her toes in the world of adult entertainment. Take a look and see her announcement for yourself.
Larissa Lima is offering up an eyeful!
As she gears up for Happily Ever After? to premiere in a few weeks, Larissa is also preparing to show another side of her ... well, ALL sides of her, we imagine.
Ages ago ...
In March of 2019, Larissa Lima was just two months out from her final, frightening fight with ex-husband Colt Johnson and was in the midst of a bitter divorce. Fans asked her if she might use her fame and her hot body to launch a porn career.
Her answer was both cryptic and clever
"Porn is buffet and I prefer a la carte," Larissa wrote. It's message isn't obvious, but it looks like Larissa was saying that she prefers to pick and choose her lovers without having anyone else choose a bouquet of dongs for her.
That makes sense!
And it's a great way of saying "no thanks" without shaming or adding stigma to sex workers.
Larissa actually has a complicated history with porn
Colt Johnson's cheating scandal in December 2018 was something of a distraction from the fact that the man seems to have very expensive taste in porn. Seeing the eye-boggling receipts for Colt's purchases was a major instigator of arguments during their 7-month, toxic marriage. It's hard for a wife to see her husband balk at spending money on her but turn around and spend much more than most people spend on women whom he has never and will never meet.
And then there's this
It wasn't so long ago that Colt's ex (from after Larissa), Jess Caroline, accused him of using revenge porn to torment her after their relationship ended. Jess also echoed Larissa's accusations of psychological taunting and manipulation during the relationship.
Larissa felt solidarity with Jess
They both went through similar things, it seems, with the same man.
However ...
Larissa has gone out of her way to shut down shamers of sex-workers, including during her Divorce Party at a gentlemen's club in early 2019. So she doesn't have anything against porn or porn stars, just against creepy men. That's both fair and relatable, right?
This week ....
Larissa shared this image to her Instagram Stories. If it weren't for her caption, we'd think that she was just exposing a pervy fan for pestering her in her DMs about creating an OnlyFans account. But Larissa wrote something over the screenshot.
"SOON"
We can only interpret that to mean that she will "soon" be creating an OnlyFans page.
It's funny ...
Last autumn, Larissa met Corey Rathgeber and hung out for one evening in Vegas, which ignited a feud between her and Evelin Villegas. But ...
They have a lot in common
If you're wondeiring what OnlyFans is, it's a subscription site where you pay a set amount each month, and in exchange you are privy to photos and videos. There are a lot of sites with this format, but OnlyFans is for adult media -- anything from tasteful nudes to unmitigated sex scenes. Rates can change from user to user, and this is Evelin's page.
She updates regularly
Evelin is just sharing tasteful nudes, as we understand it, so it's barely different from her Instagram except for a little bit of cloth. That said, if she and Corey decided to produce some more explicit content, we're sure that plenty would be interested in that.
OnlyFans is huge right now
Evelin is not the first to sign up, and Larissa is not the last, but the site has really blown up as the COVID-19 pandemic has left countless people looking for new ways to make income. That includes, of course, sex workers such as porn stars and strippers as well as full service folks who don't usually do cam work but still need to eat and pay bills. It also includes people who had never really considered it but for whom even a few hundred extra dollars a month can make a huge difference.
It can cause problems
As Evelin discovered, Corey (with whom she has a somewhat rocky relationship, as we have reported) does not approve, not that what she does with her body is up to him.
We're Team Evelin on this one
It's really not a big deal, and not just because Evelin's content isn't particularly raunchy.
We have to wonder ...
Larissa is back with Eric Nichols, as we previously reported. Not that it's up to him, but could this create problems in their relationship?
Our guess?
Hopefully not. First of all, Erickee has been with Larissa on and off for well over a year. Secondly, he tends to treat her with respect and consider her wishes in ways that her ex did not. Additionally, the dude doesn't mind parading with his tatas out, to the delight of many of Larissa's fans, so why should he mind if Larissa does the same and makes money in the process? Seriously, we all saw his bare torso before we saw his face. We're not saying that he'll join Larissa in creating content, but we hope that he'll support her choice.
This is exciting!
But maybe we shouldn't expect Larissa to launch her OnlyFans page in the next few weeks.
Larissa is having a rough time
As she has openly discussed in the past, she, like countless millions of us, struggles with anxiety and depression, and it looks like this week has hit her especially hard.
Larissa has a message for everyone who can relate
She promises that people can get through this, which is a positive and hopeful and true message. Remember, even with a perfect wellness routine and medication and good fortune, depression and anxiety can be debilitating. Under present circumstances during this pandemic, some folks with depression are barely making it from day to day.
It looks like she's taking time for Self Care
Up until just a few days before the premiere of the new season of Happily Ever After?, Larissa won't be taking any bookings. Our guess is that this announcement means that she is taking a mental health break from the normal trappings of a reality star ... and possibly from social media.
We believe in you, Larissa!
The self-styled QUEEN can power through any challenge -- as she said herself, she's been through worse. We're rooting for her and we hope that, if she is taking a break, that it will give her the rest and peace that she needs. As for her OnlyFans page ... only time will tell when that goes up. Well, time and us here at THG. We'll let you know.