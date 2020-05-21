Larissa Lima: I'm Coming to OnlyFans, Baby! Avert Your Eyes, Coltee!!

In June, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After will premiere, and one of the returning couples is Larissa Lima and Colt Johnson.

They're not a couple anymore, of course.

But the TLC show's cameras will follow these eye-catching exes (and Debbie) as they navigate their newly divorced lives.

Obviously, Larissa has moved on in a big way - and she has more going on in her life than anticipation of the new season.

This week, she spoke to fans about a number of things ... including an announcement that's sure to raise eyebrows online.

Our girl is planning to dip her toes in the world of adult entertainment. Take a look and see her announcement for yourself.