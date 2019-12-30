Larissa Lima: Colt Johnson STOLE and SOLD My Wedding Dress!!

Last week, we reported that Colt Johnson sold Larissa Lima's wedding dress to a random fan.

It's a controversial move and some fans think that stirring up the 90 Day Fiance fandom was the whole point.

Well, that and the money.

Larissa responded by saying that, as she alleged earlier in 2019, Colt had kept some of her property for himself after their split.

She and Colt's mom fired back and forth, accusing each other of lies.

Somehow, this whole thing turned into a tentative peace offering between Larissa and Debbie.

Take a look at their bizarre exchange. Is healing possible at this point?