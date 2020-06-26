Larissa Lima Body-Shames Colt Johnson, Praises "Sexylicious" Eric Nichols

Even as much as Larissa Lima says in interviews, she shares even more of herself with her adoring fans.

Recently, the self-styled Queen took to Instagram to hold a Q&A with her legions of followers.

She heaps praise on Eric Nichols, her boyfriend.

Larissa unfortunately decided to body-shame her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, which is not cool.

She also goes into plenty of detail about her cosmetic procedures, her goals for the future, and so much money.

And yes, Larissa discusses her OnlyFans, finally setting a deadline for when she plans to launch her adult media page.