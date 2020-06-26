Larissa Lima Body-Shames Colt Johnson, Praises "Sexylicious" Eric Nichols

Even as much as Larissa Lima says in interviews, she shares even more of herself with her adoring fans.
Recently, the self-styled Queen took to Instagram to hold a Q&A with her legions of followers.
She heaps praise on Eric Nichols, her boyfriend.
Larissa unfortunately decided to body-shame her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, which is not cool.
She also goes into plenty of detail about her cosmetic procedures, her goals for the future, and so much money.
And yes, Larissa discusses her OnlyFans, finally setting a deadline for when she plans to launch her adult media page.
1.
Larissa has many things to say
Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Larissa is one of the most followed, most discussed stars in 90 Day Fiance history. She has many fans, and those fans have questions -- questions that she answered in a lengthy Instagram Q&A.
2.
She had great things to say about Eric
Eric Nichols has been Larissa's on-again, off-again boyfriend since February 2019. In her Q&A, she raves about him as a person, a boyfriend, and a lover.
3.
Colt, on the other hand ...
Larissa has no more kind words to say about her creepy ex-husband. Unfortunately, in this instance, she resorts to body-shaming, which is never appropriate. Let's delve into this Q&A.
4.
Why does Larissa change her face and body so much?
Larissa explains that she simply likes to change. Some of us cannot relate, and many people want to undergo simple changes to their bodies. Larissa enjoys exploring different looks that she can have.
5.
Is she still dating Eric?
We will take this response as an affirmative yes.
6.
She should have her own show!
A fan suggests that Larissa should get a reality spinoff titled "Life With Larissa," not unlike Chantel Everett's "The Family Chantel." It's not a bad idea -- and Larissa wholeheartedly agrees.
7.
What is her ... bra size?
Unless you're also going to ask to borrow her clothes, that is not an appropriate question and I'm not sure why someone would ask. Even weirder, Larissa reveals that the question will soon be answered on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?
8.
Why did she let Eric "mistreat" her?
We think that this person may be referring to Eric's misbehavior after their breakup last September, or perhaps to their mutual emotional squabbles. Regardless, Larissa has nothing but praise for Eric -- she's so enthusiastic for him that she invented new words just to describe him.
9.
Some fans don't have questions
Instead they just shower Larissa with praise. We all know that she enjoys affectionate, affirming words.
10.
Will she ever change her hair?
Larissa is down to play with her appearance in many ways, but one thing that she plans to NEVER change is her hair -- she's keeping it black.
11.
She'd love to be in charge
A fan asks, and Larissa confirms that she would love to produce her own TLC show. Presumably, that show would be Life With Larissa.
12.
Why does her Instagram bio constantly change?
Larissa explains, once again, that she is just a huge fan of change. (Couldn't be me)
13.
Is she rich now?
Larissa says that she is neither rich nor poor. That is a huge step up from January 2019, when Larissa had only $38 to her name after Colt allegedly raided their joint account on the same day that he filed for divorce.
14.
More praise
Fans affirm that Larissa is beautiful both before and after her many cosmetic treatments.
15.
How did she lose weight?
Larissa answers that she was motivated to drop the pounds because she was dating. That doesn't really tell us her secret ... unless the key really was just motivation.
16.
Did her dad really give her money?
Larissa tells this possible troll to go bug someone else. Clearly, this is a sensitive topic.
17.
When is the next episode?
This Sunday, Larissa notes. That's ... easily accessible information without asking Larissa directly, but okay. Incidentally, Larissa has stated that this episode will have lots more content. The previous episode had only 3-4 minutes of Larissa in over an hour.
18.
Is she really making porn?
Larissa replies "almost every day," which ... is she currently making content for her OnlyFans (more on that later in the Q&A), or is she joking about her sex life? Sometimes we wonder if "porn" isn't quite translating well with Larissa.
19.
Does Eric still live with his mom?
NOPE! Never, since the beginning of their relationship, has Eric lived with his mom. Many people do because of economic realities or family necessity (disabilities, etc) and that's fine, but Eric is not one of them. Larissa has been making that clear for a year and a half.
20.
Where does she see herself in 10 years?
She hopes to be financially stable and with the love of her life. Plenty of people would be happy for just one of those.
21.
Where DOES Larissa get her money?
From working. In Larissa's case, that means not only filming 90 Day Fiance but doing Instagram endorsement deals.
22.
What does Larissa think of Big Ed Brown?
Larissa notes that she did not watch 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 4. Is she missing out? Probably. On the plus side, she did not have to sit through Geoffrey's scenes.
23.
Why ask about Big Ed?
Well, like Larissa, he is a much talked about and deeply polarizing 90 Day Fiance star.
24.
In fact, she has spoken about him before
Screenshotting a THG article, Larissa added her voice to others to suggest that Big Ed might want to deflate his ego a little before declaring himself the "most authentic" 90 Day Fiance star in the franchise's history. Basically, she said that many stars have been in the spotlight, but he needed to chill tf out.
25.
Would she date a blind man?
Yes! Larissa would hope that he would be both single and a millionaire. Larissa would also prefer this of a seeing man, too.
26.
Does she want to have kids?
She is not sure, which is a very honest answer. Famously, Larissa gets a vicious amount of flak for "abandoning" two kids in Brazil. The reality is that those kids are living with family, and Larissa is not yet able to provide for them. That doesn't mean that she doesn't love them.
27.
Would she marry Eric?
Larissa says that this would be a dream, and look at that cute little animation. Awww!
28.
How did she meet Jess Caroline?
Larissa says that people will have to watch and find out.
29.
How did she feel before getting her first shot of botox?
Larissa reveals that she felt excited, which is not surprising considering how much work she has gotten done.
30.
What does she think of Bolsonaro?
Jair Bolsonaro is the current president of Brazil. When Larissa calls him "trash," she is absolutely right. Okay, technically, she calls his opinions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic "trash." She is 100% correct. We don't say this lightly, but Bolsonaro is worse in almost every conceivable way than Donald Trump. More malice, more bigotry, and a degree of incompetence and indifference towards the victims of the pandemic that is virtually inhuman.
31.
Is she still living with her bestie?
Larissa doesn't seem to give out a clear answer, but she tags and shares a photo of Carmen Nys, who gave her a place to stay starting on January 11, 2019 after her scary breakup with Colt.
32.
Who is Larissa's favorite 90 Day Fiance couple?
Her and Eric, as seen on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? . . . We are not surprised.
33.
So, about Larissa's OnlyFans ...
She promises that it will be set up by the end of August. Larissa has sent a lot of mixed messages about her OnlyFans plans (some of which may be attributed to her misunderstanding the casual use of the word "porn"), and of course she does not have to create the adult media subscription account at all, but interested fans will be happy to know that there is a deadline.
34.
Larissa has some cultural blindspots
BTS is a K-pop band, one with a massive number of fans who are EXTREMELY passionate and massively active on social media.
35.
Wait, how old is Larissa?
She is 34. Notably, it can sometimes be hard to keep track of 90 Day Fiance stars. Their ages come out when their first seasons air, but then time passes and you're like "no, wait, Jay Smith can't still be 20."
36.
Might she ever return to Brazil?
Larissa would like that. And it sounds like she is saying that she might be able to, legally, if there is an emergency.