Kylie Jenner's Hottest Instagram Pics of 2020: Such a Crappy Year, Such Epic Hotness!

We're not gonna sugarcoat it, folks -- 2020 has been one bummer after another.

But it's not as if this hellish trip around the sun has been entirely without highlights.

In fact, one brave soul has taken the responsibility of mankind's suffering and said unto us, "Why don't y'all just chill and look at some boobs for a minute?"

We're talking, of course, about the world's youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner.

All summer we kept you up to date on Kylie's quarantine content and presented you with the highlights as proof that there's hope for the future of humanity.

Now that the blustery days of fall are upon us, we invite you to warm up with Kylie's hottest pics of the year.

Hey, if nothing else, we can all take heart in the fact that 2020 is almost over -- and Kylie only gets curvier by the year!