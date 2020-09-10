Kris Jenner: Joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After KUWTK Ends?

Fans are still reeling from the news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending.
But that doesn't mean that it's the end of the family's time on reality television.
In fact, fans are already chomping at the bit for Kris to join an already existing franchise.
Wouldn't she be an amazing fit for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
A lot of people would like to see the world-famous momager go toe-to-toe with these ladies.
And even Andy Cohen is weighing in.
Take a look!
1.
It's the end of an era
Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending. Some say that it's too soon, others that it's overdue. Either way, everyone was shocked by the announcement. Kourtney got out while the going was good.
2.
What's a momager to do?
Kris is still one of the wealthiest people on the planet. Her net worth is at least well into eight digits, and some estimates put her fortune at nine digits. So no, unlike millions of Americans being ground into dust under the heels of our nightmarish economy and the staggering reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kris will not need to file for unemployment.
3.
Was it all a mistake?
Only time will tell if the Kardashians will regret ending their show. But the idea of Kris accidentally canceling the show while drunk one night is an entertaining one.
4.
Okay, so what's the plan?
Kris didn't become the world's most infamous momager by accident. She always has an angle or a plan -- at least, that's what fans expect.
5.
This line NEVER gets old
This is what people were saying way back in 2017 when the world learned that Kylie, Khloe, and Kim would all be welcoming children the next year. What a line. And what a photo with which to pair it.
6.
Something MUST be lined up ... right?
At this point, it's anyone's guess ... but people did guess.
7.
Keeping Up With Stormi?
This one is more of a joke, because ... Stormi is great, but she is literally one child. Even with Kylie and Travis and various family members showing up (which would defeat the purpose of ending KUWTK), she's so little that it's hard to see what the appeal might be.
8.
Keeping Up With The Kousins?
Now this one seems much more realistic. We hope, however, that the family will wait another decade at least before thrusting these kids even further into the spotlight than they already are.
9.
What about a show that already exists?
A growing number of people -- many speaking totally independently -- almost immediately began to speculate that Kris could join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
10.
PLEASE
The "if Kris wants to see heaven" line is deeply funny, especially since this is also a woman who "works harder than the devil."
11.
It could be pricey
How much would you have to pay Kris to be part of the cast every year? Some fans think that the show might have to trim some of the cast ... but that it would be worth it.
12.
Plotting her komeback?
As this tweet reminds us, Kris is no stranger to the show's stars. In fact, fans suspect that she would be an ally to Kyle -- a smart, capable ally of the caliber of Lisa Vanderpump.
13.
But an expensive ally
Kris could end up making NeNe Leakes money or more if she were cast on the show. Of course, NeNe wouldn't like that (if she's even still part of the franchise by then)
14.
It's a great idea though
And fans are not the only ones who are jumping at the idea of Kris becoming a Real Housewife
15.
ANDY COHEN???
That's right -- in a wildly underappreciated tweet, Andy Cohen responded with "we'll talk." Yes, this is a real tweet -- it's not a fake account OR a fake screenshot (I snapped it myself just to be sure). "Talk" isn't a promise, but ... just imagine.