Kody Brown: Who is His Favorite Sister Wife?

Throughout Season 14 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown clashed with all his Sister Wives.
At various points, Kody took issue with Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle -- all because the family patriarch wanted to build one giant mansion in Flagstaff in which everyone would live.
And he was very much on his own in this desire.
Despite arguing with all four of his spouses over the course of these recent episodes, astute viewers could read between the fighting lines.
They could tell who Kody loved, despite the occasionl disagreement, and who he seemed truly sick and tired of.
This got us to thinking: Is there a clear favorite for Kody among the aforementioned beter halves?
How would we rank Meri, Christine, Robyn and Janelle; from Kody's most-hated to his most-loved?
Your response to this question may be different from ours, but consider the rankings below and let us know what you think...
1.
For the Record...
... we think Kody is selfish and sexist and all four wives should leave HIM. We just wanna go on record with that opinion because we know how it would be interpreted, this ranking, as if the wives are somehow not worthy of Kody.
2.
Let's Get To It Then, Shall We?
Kody married Meri in 1990, Janelle in 1993, Christine in 1994 and and Robyn in 2010... although one the latter marriage is legal and legitimate, so Kody could officially adopt Robyn's kids.
3.
Who is His Least Favorite Wife?
This is sadly easy. The answer is Meri. And we're very confident that both Meri and Kody would agree.
4.
Why Do We Say This?
Well... Meri hasn't posted a picture alongside Kody at any point in 2020. The two didn't spend time together on their 30th wedding anniversary and Meri is constantly sharing cryptic quotes about finding herself and about how one deserves to be with someone who seems value/worth in him/her.
5.
Also?
"The relationship between he and I is gone, it's dead, it's over," Meri told a therapist on a Sister Wives episode that aired this year.
6.
Kody Doubled Down, Too
In his own confessional, Kody said that "Meri and I had a very fast courtship. I didn't know who I was marrying." He then confessed to basically regretting having ever married Meri. So... yeah. She comes in last.
7.
Christine Comes in Third
As you can see here, Christine actually hung out with Kody on their latest anniversary. That's something Meri can't say, which places Christine above her in these rankings.
8.
Why Isn't She Higher?
Because Christine voiced her anti-polygamy palace opinion the loudest over the past year or so. She made it as clear as possible that she did NOT want to live under the same roof as the other women.
9.
Heck to the NO!
“I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely. With them? No, no. Have you met them?" Christine said way back in March 2019. She hasn't waivered since and it's caused friction between her and her husband.
10.
"It's Been So Hard!"
Christine broke down on Season 14 and uttered these tearful words to her daughter. Not one to typically rock the romantic boat, Christine's connection to Kody has been seriously damaged by this house debate.
11.
Wait... Robyn Comes in Second?!?
Yes. Surprising, right? She's long been considered Kody's favorite because 1. She's the youngest and 2. She is Kody's only legal wife.
12.
But Didn't Kody Buy Robyn a House?
Yes. She's the only Sister Wife right now who lives in her very own home. HOWEVER... she and Kody are plagued by financial problems
related to this house, which hasn't helped their marriage.
13.
Moreover...
Robyn has probably clashed hardest with Kody over her living situation. She thinks it would be a waste of money to buy even more property, while Kody has continued to push for another purchase.
14.
What Would Jesus Do?
Robyn and Kody have argued over their future to such an extent that both sides have referenced a higher power. “God is not limited by the rules of this earth,” Robyn told her husband at one point. “And if He wants to provide the rental when He provides it, it’ll be fine.” Kody replied by saying God wants the couple to buy another house.
15.
How Bad Has It Gotten?
“I’ve had some angry times with Kody. He’s just been so pushy," Robyn said on an episode this spring, which partly prompted Kody to say he was considering "dissolving" his partnership with Robyn. Yes, he really said this!
16.
That Leaves Janelle, Huh?
It sure does. Almost by default.
17.
How Did She Rise to the Top?
Janelle actually raised her hand early on when Kody asked who would be down with living in one big mansion. Her relationship with him has suffered the least amid this ongoing debate.
18.
Polygamy Forever!
Janelle has also spoken out, often, in favor of plural marriage. "We’ve always been pretty compatible and our children have always been born neck and neck," she said on the Season 14 finale, praising polygamy. 'Christine and I did a lot more coteam, coparenting, just because we had the bulk of the children.”
19.
Remember Becoming Sister Wives?
The Browns released this book in 2012. In it, Janelle said she could live without the romance and attention because she prefers “intellectual” conversation and “companionship" over anything else.
20.
So, She Knew What She Was in For?
Yep, exactly. Janelle has never really sounded disappointed by her marriage to Kody, something almost no other wife can say.
21.
It's Close, Though
We'd accept an argument for Robyn still being number-one. Heck, we could almost listen to one for Christine. Sadly, we can all agree on one thing: Meri is last.