Kody Brown: Has He Found His 5th Wife?!?

Kody Brown is allegedly thinking the fifth time may be the charm.

Amid chatter that many of his marriages are falling apart, a celebrity gossip tabloid report claims Brown is not about to sit idly by and allow these romances to fizzle out.

Or maybe he is.

Either way, the point of this report remains the same: The Kode Man is looking to expand his gigantic family and add yet another woman into the mix.

Why do this? And have we actually learned the identity of this alleged fifth wife?!? Maybe.

Scroll down to find out...