Kody Brown and Meri Brown: All the Signs It's Over

Let's get this out of the way up front:

Kody Brown and Meri Brown are legally divorced. They split up years ago in order for Kody to marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her children.

And yet, these two have been operating as a married couple, raising kids together; starring on Sister Wives together; and talking about each other like a spouse, even if it's just been of the spiritual variety.

But this really isn't the case any longer. It hasn't been for awhile.

Neither Meri nor Kody has confirmed any sort of romantic split, but scroll down, will ya?

You'll soon see all the reasons to strongly believe this relationship is dead, over, kaput and long gone...