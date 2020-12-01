Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Pics: Is She the Hottest Kar-Jenner of Them All?

Most members of the Kardashian-Jenner family favor a very specific look:

A pound of makeup, a spray-on tan, and surgically-enhanced curves that would make Jessica Rabbit jealous.

And then there's Kendall Jenner.

It's a bit ironic that the family's resident runway model is the one who prefers to go all natural with her style.

But we don't think anyone would deny thay Kendall is fully making it work.

The debates about who is the hottest Jenner sister will continue to rage on in the creepiest corners of the internet.

However, Kylie and Kendall know that their strength as modeling partners is that they've pursued completely different aesthetics.

Whether that was inentional from the outset or not, there's no denying that Kendall is one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

Don't believe us?

Then take a look at the hottest pics from her years in the spotlight: