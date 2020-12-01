Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Pics: Is She the Hottest Kar-Jenner of Them All?

Most members of the Kardashian-Jenner family favor a very specific look:
A pound of makeup, a spray-on tan, and surgically-enhanced curves that would make Jessica Rabbit jealous.
And then there's Kendall Jenner.
It's a bit ironic that the family's resident runway model is the one who prefers to go all natural with her style.
But we don't think anyone would deny thay Kendall is fully making it work.
The debates about who is the hottest Jenner sister will continue to rage on in the creepiest corners of the internet.
However, Kylie and Kendall know that their strength as modeling partners is that they've pursued completely different aesthetics.
Whether that was inentional from the outset or not, there's no denying that Kendall is one of the most beautiful women on the planet.
Don't believe us?
Then take a look at the hottest pics from her years in the spotlight:
1.
Kendall Jenner Retro
Kendall Jenner looks absolutely stunning in this photo shoot. We are just mesmerized right now.
2.
Kendall Jenner on Halloween
Yes, that's Kendall Jenner dressed as the title character from the 1996 Pamela Anderson film Barb Wire. See? 2020 hasn't been ALL bad!
3.
Kendall Jenner as Barb Wire
More of Kendall as Barb Wire. Because you can really never get enough of this look.
4.
Kendall is Beautiful
Kendall Jenner is a vision in coral in a recent photo from Instagram.
5.
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Bikini
Kendall Jenner rocks a bikini on a tropical getaway most of us could only dream about right now.
6.
Kendall Jenner is Fancy
Kendall Jenner sure knows how to dress fancy. You know, when the occasion calls for it.
7.
Kendall Jenner's Near Nip Slip
Kendall very nearly suffered a nip slip in this one. We're sure she's fine with it. After all, she's posed nude quite a few times.
8.
Kendall Jenner Does Some Modeling
Kendall Jenner prefers a look that's very different from her sisters' style. And many fans of the family feel that the runway model has perfected her aesthetic.
9.
Kendall Jenner Wears a Very Small Bikini
Kendall Jenner posted this pic of herself in a thong during Kylie's recent birthday vacation. Are the sisters attempting to out-hot one another?
10.
Kendall Jenner: Boob Selfie 2020
Kendall Jenner posted some seriously racy selfies during Kylie's recent birthday vacation. Are we in the midst of a hotness arms race?
11.
Kendall on Top of Kylie
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are collaborating on a new makeup line. And naturally, they celebrated the partnership with a semi-incestuous photoshoot.
12.
Kendall Jenner X Kylie Jenner
If this photo of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner doesn't do it for you, we're not sure what could possibly do it for you.
13.
Kendall Jenner Bombshell
Kendall Jenner looking like a retro bombshell pin-up on Instagram. We dig.
14.
Kendall Jenner the Goddess
Kendall Jenner looks every bit the Goddess in this photo shoot.
15.
Kendall Jenner in Lingerie
Kendall Jenner looking sultry AF in a new photo plugging Kylie Jenner's many businesses. And her own sexy looks of course.
16.
Bae Watch
Kylie and Kendall Jenner wear matching, iconic red swimsuits a la Baywatch and we are just about to lose our s--t.
17.
Kendall on the Beach
Looking at this pic of Kendall Jenner on the beach makes you wanna pick up some sunscreen.
18.
Kendall Jenner Lingerie Pic
Kendall Jenner poses in lingerie in May 2020 and just friggen breaks the ever loving s--t outta Instagram.
19.
Kendall Jenner Fashion Modeling
Kendall Jenner is modeling fashion here. And what a great job she's doing at it.
20.
Kendall Jenner Underwear Modeling
Kendall Jenner modeling underwear in a recent Instagram photo. What a stunner.
21.
Kendall Jenner at the Beach
Kendall Jenner rocking a bikini like a boss and living her best life somewhere fabulous ... standard.
22.
Kendall Jenner Body
Kendall Jenner's body is out of sight. And a sight for sore eyes, at the same time.
23.
Kendall Jenner Abs
Kendall Jenner's abs on display in this ridiculously hot pic. Girl is shredded.
24.
Kendall Jenner Looking Gorgeous
Kendall Jenner looking as gorgeous as we've ever seen. And a little sweaty perhaps, but that's cool. You gotta work out and stay in shape.
25.
Kendall Jenner Breaks Internet
Kendall Jenner broke the Internet with this pic, or might as well have. You can understand why.
26.
Kendall Jenner Bathing Suit
Kendall Jenner poses in a bathing suit that's barely even a bathing suit on Instagram. The world needs this right now.
27.
Kylie & Kendall Jenner In the Bahamas
Kylie & Kendall Jenner were recently in the Bahamas. And you know what that means -- a whole lot of swimwear pics.
28.
Kendall and Kylie In Bikinis
Kylie and Kendall Jenner were living it up in a $10,000 a night rental in the Bahamas. And the sisters have been killing time by posting the raciest pics of their careers.
29.
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Pretty New ‘Do
Kendall Jenner is now blonde! See her cute new hair 'do after she walked at the Burberry fashion show.
30.
Kendall Jenner Is Nude on Instagram
Kendall Jenner has stripped down on Instagram again. But this time, she's doing it for a good cause -- lining her pockets with a sweet endorsement deal!
31.
Kendall Jenner Stands and Poses
Kendall Jenner stops here and poses for a photographer. We don't think she's wearing a bra.
32.
Kendall, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian Mirror Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian shared this hot group selfie with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian ... and more shoes than any family could need.
33.
Kendall Jenner Posts Mirror Belfie
Kendall Jenner shared this epic mirror belfie. Note the presence of eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian bending sand snapping in the middle ground.
34.
The Kards on Oscar Night
The Kar-Jenner sisters sporting their sexiest looks on Oscar night in 2018.
35.
Tall Drink of Sexy Water
Jenner almost looks like a statue in this photo, doesn't she? A tall and very pretty statue.
36.
Like My Stem?
Just in case you weren't sure why Kendall Jenner is a model, here you go. Hard proof.