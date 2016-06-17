Kendall Jenner: Iconic Photos Prove She's Hotter Than Her Sisters

The debate over who is the hottest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is the one might rage until the end of time.

(Of course, the way 2020 is going, the end might be coming sooner than we think!)

But we'd like to try and settle it now by submitting, as evidence, 75 photos of Kendall Jenner looking impossibly gorgeous.

For as long as she's been in the spotlight, Kendall has been different from her sisters, in terms of both her appearance, and her personality.

Sister Kylie Jenner flaunts extreme cleavage, huge lips, insane booty and come hither expressions.

Kendall, on the other hand, lets her modeling career and her flawless features do the talking.

While still looking unspeakably gorgeous, of course.

Tall, striking, humble and introverted compared to her famous family, it's no wonder that Kendall has taken the modeling world by storm.

See the 75 hottest examples of how. Now.