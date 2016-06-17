Kendall Jenner: Iconic Photos Prove She's Hotter Than Her Sisters

The debate over who is the hottest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is the one might rage until the end of time.
(Of course, the way 2020 is going, the end might be coming sooner than we think!)
But we'd like to try and settle it now by submitting, as evidence, 75 photos of Kendall Jenner looking impossibly gorgeous.
For as long as she's been in the spotlight, Kendall has been different from her sisters, in terms of both her appearance, and her personality.
Sister Kylie Jenner flaunts extreme cleavage, huge lips, insane booty and come hither expressions.
Kendall, on the other hand, lets her modeling career and her flawless features do the talking.
While still looking unspeakably gorgeous, of course.
Tall, striking, humble and introverted compared to her famous family, it's no wonder that Kendall has taken the modeling world by storm.
See the 75 hottest examples of how. Now.
1.
Kendall Jenner Bikini Selfie 2020
Kendall Jenner has been posting some seriously racy bikini selfies in recent weeks. Does she feel competitive with her sister Kylie?
2.
Kendall Jenner: A Photo
This is a bold look on Kendall Jenner. The reality star doesn't seem to care about wearing a bra, huh?
3.
Kendall Jenner Breaks Internet
Kendall recently broke the internet. Or she might as well with this super-hot pose!
4.
Kendall Jenner in Lingerie
Kendall Jenner looking sultry AF in a new photo plugging Kylie Jenner's many businesses. And her own sexy looks of course.
5.
If We Had This Body, We'd Show It Off, Too
We just feel bad for other folks at the Vanity Fair party. No one is talking about them at all.
6.
Kendall Jenner in Underwear Only
Kendall is looking trim, as always. Her physique has taken the modeling world by storm!
7.
Kendall on Top of Kylie
Kendall and Kylie Jenner are collaborating on a new makeup line. And naturally, they celebrated the partnership with a semi-incestuous photoshoot.
8.
Kendall Jenner in W
Kendall Jenner is unafraid to flaunt what her mama gave her. She poses here for the March 2014 issue of W.
9.
Kendall Jenner: Sexy
Another absolutely sexy picture of Kendall Jenner posing for Russell James in LOVE magazine.
10.
Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein Pose
Do you need a few minutes alone, Kendall Jenner? The model feels herself up in this Calvin Klein ad.
11.
Kendall Jenner Naked, Smoking
Kendall Jenner is smoking naked. In more ways than one if you follow!
12.
Kendall Jenner: Hot
One of the more hot photos of Kendall Jenner you will ever see. Here she is posing for Russell James in LOVE magazine.
13.
Kendall Jenner Bikini Photo
Kendall Jenner proudly poses here in a bikini from ages ago. Think she was too young to strike such a pose in her teens? Clearly it worked out for her.
14.
Kendall Jenner GQ Pic
Oh, Kendall Jenner. Why must you make us feel so dirty? The 19-year old (19 years old!!!) is posing rather seductively for GQ in this photo.
15.
Kendall Jenner Bikini Picture
Kendall Jenner is comfortable posing in a bikini. She's made that clear many times and is doing so again here for Flavor Magazine.
16.
Kendall Jenner Racy Photo
Is this racy photo of Kendall Jenner too much for an 18-year-old to be sharing?
17.
Kendall Jenner Topless Photo
Kendall Jenner is topless for this Interview Magazine photo. At least she's covering up, though.
18.
Kendall Jenner Nude Picture
An absolutely gorgeous nude picture of Kendall Jenner posing for Russell James in LOVE magazine.
19.
Kendall Jenner: Boob Selfie 2020
Kendall Jenner posted some seriously racy selfies during Kylie's recent birthday vacation. Are we in the midst of a hotness arms race?
20.
Kendall Jenner Naked Horse Photo
Kendall Jenner posted an unsual nude photo to her Instagram page. Was she attempting to fool her fans?
21.
Kendall Jenner Underwear Photo
Kendall Jenner models her Calvin Klein underwear, and she does so spectacularly.
22.
Hot Kendall Jenner Instagram
Hot Kendall Jenner on Instagram. This is the best photo of her.
23.
Kendall Jenner Bed Selfie
This is actually NOT a photo of Kim Kardashian. We're serious! It's a selfie of her half-sibling, Kendall Jenner.
24.
Kendall Jenner Selfie: Beautiful
This is a beautiful Kendall Jenner selfie. What a stunner.
25.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Bikini Photo
This is ONE RACY photo of Kendall and Kylie Jenner in bikinis on Instagram. Goodness.
26.
Kendall Jenner Smiling Pic
Kendall Jenner posted this pic to Instagram. It was taken by amateur photographer and professional weirdo Moises Arias.
27.
Kendall Jenner Topless Tattoo Photo
Kendall Jenner took another artsy topless photo. Don't worry, the tattoo is just marker.
28.
Kendall Jenner Nude Photo
Yup, Kendall Jenner is naked in this photograph. It was released on Instagram and snapped by Russell James.
29.
Kendall Jenner Topless Pic
Kendall Jenner topless in LOVE Magazine. We can see teenage boys everywhere being in LOVE with this photo.
30.
Kendall Jenner in a Sports Bra
Can you guess which celebrity is wearing this sports bra in this selfie? It's 19-year old Kendall Jenner, of course!
31.
Kendall Jenner with Cool Hair
Give Kendall Jenner props for this Instagram photo. It's sort of artistic and it's not rated NC-17.
32.
Kendall Jenner in Calvin Kleins
This is a photo of Kendall Jenner in her underwear. Seems about right, doesn't it?
33.
Kendall Jenner Bra Photo
Kendall wearing next to nothing for GQ. It's not hard to see why her modeling career is taking off.
34.
Kendall Jenner: Topless with Side Boob
Kendall Jenner is topless and showing off her side boob in this racy Instagram photo. Sigh. She's onky 19 years old, people!
35.
Kendall Jenner Is Naked
Kendall Jenner posed nude for the new issue of Italian Vogue. And for that, we thank her.
36.
Kendall Jenner Underwear Pic
Kendall Jenner is nearly nude in bed. This pic is part of her racy new photo shoot for GQ.