Kate Middleton Enjoys Wimbledon With William & Kids: Photos

Since 2016, Kate Middleton has been front and center at Wimbledon.



The famed tennis championship, while beloved by thousands around the globe, is particularly special to the Princess.Â



As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she has presented the Wimbledon championship winners with their trophies for nearly a decade.Â



Sadly, due to her cancer diagnosis, itâ€™s unclear whether she will be able to attend any of the 2024 matches. However, All England Club chair Debbie Jevans recently told Telegraph Sport that tournament organizers will grant the Princess of Wales â€œas much flexibility as possibleâ€ to take part in this year’s event amid ongoing cancer treatments.



So, there is still hope! Until then, letâ€™s look back at all of her past appearances with Prince William, her children, and even, why yes, remember when she went with Meghan Markle to a match?!

Kate Middleton’s First Wimbledon As William’s Wife 1 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Just a few months after tying the knot, Kate, now the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attended the fourth round match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Richard Gasquet of France on Day Seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2011 in London, England.

Never Missing A Moment 2 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Kate and Prince William look on intently from their seats in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2012 in London, England.

Two Thumbs Way Uo 3 (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Prince William gives the thumbs up as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looks on as they attend day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 2, 2014 in London, England.

In The Winners Circle 4 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Heather Watson of Great Britain and Henri Kontinen of Finland kiss their trophies as Prince William, HRH The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge watch on following their victory in on July 10, 2016. This is the first year Kate handed out the award.

Prime Seats 5 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Phillip Brook, Prince William, and Kate Middleton watch the Men’s Singles Final match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Milos Raonic of Canada on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2016 in London, England.

Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Watch Wimbledon Together 6 (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) A time gone by. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.

Friends or Foes? 7 (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) There was no knowing back then what would happen, but all seemed well when Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend the Ladies’ Singles final match between Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.

Tennis Whites 8 (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) Kate Middleton arrives at Court 14 to watch Britain’s Harriet Dart playing against US player Christina McHale at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2019, on the second day of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament.

Going For Gold 9 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Princess Kate waits to present the trophy to Champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the trophy ceremony following the Men’s Singles final between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia during Day thirteen of The Championships – Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

A Winning Smile 10 (SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images) Australia’s Nick Kyrgios receives the runner-up’s trophy from Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after being defeated by Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their men’s singles final tennis match on the fourteenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2022.

Sitting With Legends 11 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Kate and William watch the Ladies’ Singles Final match alongside Billie Jean King between Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships – Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London

A Big Win For Novak 12 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Kate Middleton hands over the trophy to winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia following his victory against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.

They Meet Again 13 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Nick Kyrgios of Australia receives the runner up trophy from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge following his defeat to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their Men’s Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.

A Spot Of Color 14 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.

An Intense Game 15 (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire) The Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.

Kate Middleton Entertains Tennis Royalty 16 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) The Princess of Wales and former Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer of Switzerland interact in the Royal Box prior to the Women’s Singles first round match between Shelby Rogers of United States and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England.

Green With Envy Over That Outfit! 17 (SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) ) Kate Middleton presents the runner-up’s trophy to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic after being defeated by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz during their men’s singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023.