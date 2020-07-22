Kanye West: I've Been Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian For YEARS! Kris Jenner Is a White Supremacist!

We know what you're thinking -- another day, another bonkers Kanye West rant.

But this one is different.

This time, the troubled rapper won't be able to take back what he said, and his words are likely to have a considerable impact on his personal life for several years to come.

After years of rumors to that effect, West stated that he wants to divorce Kim Kardashian, his wife of six years, and the mother of his four children.

In fact, he says he's been trying to leave the marriage since 2018.

Even if West's words are the result of a psychotic break, as has been rumored, it seems unlikely that his marriage will continue unscathed after this one.

Here's everything we know about the situation thus far: