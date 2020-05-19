Kailyn Lowry: Yes, I Cheated on Javi With Chris Lopez ... But He Deserved It!

As you're probably aware, Kailyn Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth child.

And you're probably also aware that this pregnancy has been anything but easy.

Not only is Kail single and pregnant for the first time, she was also forced to file for a restraining order against the baby's father, Chris Lopez.

Not surprisingly, the situation has put Kail in a reflective mood, and she's been looking back on her past relationships and contemplating where she stands with her previous baby daddies.

Her latest posts contain more candor and honesty than we're accustomed to seeing from reality stars.

And for some, it's casting Kail in an entirely new light.

Take a look: