Kailyn Lowry to Briana DeJesus: Since You Tried to Bang My Baby Daddy, I'm Gonna Bang Yours!

The feud between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus is one of the most intense in the history of the Teen Mom franchise.

And every time we think the co-stars have decided to ease up on each other, one of them talks some random trash and kicks off the whole thing all over again.

This time, Kail was the instigator, and she basically left Briana with no choice but to shoot back.

Both ladies dragged the other one's baby daddies into the debate, and the whole thing escalated with record speed.

Needless to say, it's been entertaining as hell, and it's almost certainly not over.

Here's a quick recap of everything that's happened so far: