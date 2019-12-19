Kailyn Lowry: Teen Mom is Nothing But Drama, and I'm Too Good for It!

Kailyn Lowry has been involved in a whole lot of Teen Mom drama over the years, hasn't she?
So it kind of makes sense that she was there when everything went down with the Young and Pregnant girls at the reunion.
But, believe it or not, Kail is over all the fighting and feuding between cast members.
And she's got some words to say about it.
1.
Our Girl Kail
Oh man, can you even think of all the drama Kailyn has been involved with in her time as a reality star? Maybe, but it sure would take a while, huh?
2.
Oh, Javi
Some of it isn't all her fault, like all the stuff that happened between her and Javi. They loved each other, then they didn't, and they both did things that weren't exactly kind or right.
3.
Oh, Briana
Or like the stuff with Briana -- they got into it with each other because Briana started dating Javi when Javi was still sort of involved with Kailyn, and also because Javi didn't handle things all that well. Both ladies made some bad moves during that feud.
4.
Girl, No
And some of the Kail drama has been her fault completely, like her recent anti-vaccine statements. How are you going to compare vaccines to the Holocaust and NOT get in trouble for it, you know?
5.
Gross
But sometimes, the drama isn't her fault at all. David Eason's continued harassment of her comes to mind as a good example for this.
6.
Here We Go
Also the absolute mess that was the most recent Teen Mom reunion special.
