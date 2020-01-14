Kailyn Lowry: Pregnant With Chris Lopez's Baby AGAIN?!

Just when you thought her life couldn't get any more complicated, there's reason to believe that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with Chris Lopez's baby. Again!

Yes, this might feel like you're having a flashback to 2016, but in reality, Kail is kicking off a new decade by making the same old mistakes. Allegedly!

According to a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Lowry is currently expecting her fourth child.

She has yet to confirm the news, but there's someone close to the situation -- with no apparent reason to lie -- who says we can expect an announcement any day now.

Here's what we know so far: