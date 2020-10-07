Kailyn Lowry Poses in Lingerie, Denies Photoshop Claims as Chris Lopez Pines For His Girl

Love her or hate her, there's no denying that Kailyn Lowry is the busiest of the Teen Moms.

A single mother of four with a podcast, a line of hair care products, a few bestselling books, and -- oh, yeah -- an MTV reality show, Kail has a lot on her plate these days.

Which makes it that much more incredible that she apparently found time to hit the gym just weeks after welcoming baby number four!

Kail stripped down for a VERY revealing photoshoot just two months after bringing baby Creed into the world, and well ... you can see the amazing results below.

Haters will say it's Photoshop, but the Teen Mom 2 star swears these pics are the real deal.

Take a look: