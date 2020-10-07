Kailyn Lowry Poses in Lingerie, Denies Photoshop Claims as Chris Lopez Pines For His Girl

Love her or hate her, there's no denying that Kailyn Lowry is the busiest of the Teen Moms.
A single mother of four with a podcast, a line of hair care products, a few bestselling books, and -- oh, yeah -- an MTV reality show, Kail has a lot on her plate these days.
Which makes it that much more incredible that she apparently found time to hit the gym just weeks after welcoming baby number four!
Kail stripped down for a VERY revealing photoshoot just two months after bringing baby Creed into the world, and well ... you can see the amazing results below.
Haters will say it's Photoshop, but the Teen Mom 2 star swears these pics are the real deal.
Take a look:
1.
Kail in Lingerie
Kailyn Lowry just gave birth to her fourth child in late July. Two months later, the Teen Mom 2 star appears to be in the best shape of her life.
2.
Not Holding Back
At first, Kail only revealed a handful of pics from her latest photoshoot, but now, she's baring it all.
3.
Behind the Scenes
Kailyn took fans behind the scenes of the sexy session, possibly in the hope of squashing Photoshop rumors.
4.
The Proof Is In the Pics?
Of course, this is the internet in 2020, so those rumors persisted anyway.
5.
Sweater Weather
Kail looks great, obviously, but it's not like it's impossible to believe these pics are real.
6.
Clapping Back
Kail clapped back against the skeptics, captioning one of her posts, "But y’all swear it’s photoshop."
7.
Kail at the Gym
Lowry posted proof that she's been hitting the gym hard in order to achieve her fitness goals. Still, her critics doubt the authenticity of her latest photos.
8.
Putting Out Positivity
With her pics, she included an inspirational message to her fellow moms.
9.
Preach!
"Moms don’t get enough credit, women in general don’t get enough credit," Lowry wrote.
10.
Speaking Her Mind
"We are expected to do all the things - carry our babies for 9-10 months, breastfeed, (for some of us) raise other kids, be up all hours of the night, hit the ground running with work & then are mom-shamed when we want/need time to ourselves (when we deserve it!)," she continued.
11.
Do It For You
"Motherhood isn’t supposed to be a competition - and neither are our bodies," Kail pointed out.
12.
Getting Personal
"This shoot was a challenge for me. I’ve birthed 4 humans & people expect my body to snap back immediately," she continued.
13.
Enough Is Enough
"When it doesn’t - I get body shamed, when I go to the gym it’s selfish. When I love my body, it’s unhealthy. There is no 'winning' for me in the court of public opinion," Kail wrote.
14.
More to Come
From there, she described her latest project as "a photoshoot to be proud of my body and really love what it has been capable of doing" while also representing a starting point in my fitness & health journey."
15.
We'll Drink to That
"Cheers to loving ourselves & our bodies and to supporting & uplifting other women & moms," she concluded.
16.
Woman With a Plan
Kail elaborated on her goals during a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.
17.
Flying High
"My goal right now is to drop 50 pounds and join the Air Force Reserves," she told co-host Lindsie Chrisley.
18.
Just Getting Started
Clearly, Kail is not satisfied with her current physique, but she's been receiving quite a bit of positive feedback on social media.
19.
Unexpected Praise
And some of it is coming from a highly unexpected source -- Kail's most recent baby daddy, Chris Lopez.
20.
Full of Surprises
Lowry and Lopez have two kids together, but their relationship has had more ups than downs -- which is why fans were surprised to see Chris singing Kail's praises on Instagram.
21.
A Valid Point
"And y'all wonder why we got 2," Chris commented on Kail's pics, seemingly referring to their two children.
22.
Keeping It Light
When a commenter slammed Chris' comment as inappropriate, the professional baby daddy shot back: "Trying to bring some humor to the negativity y'all keep trying to spread."
23.
The Thirst Is Real
"I wasn't joking tho," Lopez added, making it clear that his attraction to Lowry remains very real
24.
Moving On
Of course, we're guessing Kail doesn't care much about Chris' opinion at this point in her life.
25.
Doing It For Herself
After all, she's got her four kids and her career -- and if her latest pics are any indication, she's doing very well without him!