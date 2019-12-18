Kailyn Lowry: None of Us Wanted Jade Cline to Join Teen Mom 2!

It's been eight months since Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2.
And while the move may have come as surprise to viewers, it clearly wasn't much of a shock the show's producers, who had a replacement lined up well before they axed Jenelle.
When Teen Mom Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline was cast on TM2, the public reaction was overwhelmingly negative.
Some didn't like Cline on a personal level, while others simply felt the show was fine as is.
Now, we know that Kailyn Lowry was among those who took issue with Jade joining the series -- and it seems several other cast members shared her opinion.
Take a look:
1.
The Newcomer
When Jade Cline joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, many fans were vocal in their opposition to the move. Now, Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she didn't like it either.
2.
From Foes to Friends
These days, Kail and Jade say they're more than just co-stars, they're friends. But as Lowry revealed Tuesday night, it wasn't always that way.
3.
Trouble on the Set
If you watched this week's installment of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special, you know that all hell broke loose on set, and Kail and Jade were both in the center of the storm.
4.
The Peacemaker
Kail eventually stormed off set, but only after she attempted to rescue Jade from what she surely thought would be a physical confrontation with her former Young and Pregnant co-star, Ashley Jones.
5.
Righteous Indignation
Kail advised Jade to go backstage rather than fight Ashley, and when co-host Nessa instructed Kail to "move to the back" and stay out of it, Lowry took offense and stormed off.
6.
Change of Heart
Clearly, these days, Kail feels protective of Jade. But as she revealed last night, she took a very different view of her young co-star in the beginning.