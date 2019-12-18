Kailyn Lowry: None of Us Wanted Jade Cline to Join Teen Mom 2!

It's been eight months since Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2.

And while the move may have come as surprise to viewers, it clearly wasn't much of a shock the show's producers, who had a replacement lined up well before they axed Jenelle.

When Teen Mom Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline was cast on TM2, the public reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

Some didn't like Cline on a personal level, while others simply felt the show was fine as is.

Now, we know that Kailyn Lowry was among those who took issue with Jade joining the series -- and it seems several other cast members shared her opinion.

Take a look: