Kailyn Lowry: Those Naked Snow Pics Were STOLEN From Me and Friggen Chris Lopez Lied About It!

Earlier today, we reported on the news that a maternity photo of Kailyn Lowry was posted online, allegedly without her permission.

This probably wouldn't be news except ... okay, maybe it would be. But what we mean to say is that she's buck ass naked in it.

The image in question is a relatively tame and tasteful one, but she is nude in it, for whatever reason, Kail's not happy right now.

She says she didn't want it released to the public, and whether you agree with her or not, that should have been her right.

Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth child, and the photo is part of a maternity set from which she previously posted pics.

It gets weirder, too: The situation has resulted in yet another ugly back-and-forth between Kail and her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Lopez, who put the baby inside her, says he does not believe that the image was actually leaked / posted without her permission.

Kail's response to that was about what you'd expect. This is some weird stuff. Here's what we know about the situation thus far: