Kailyn Lowry: I've Been Chris Lopez's Side Chick This WHOLE TIME!

Kailyn Lowry has never been great at relationships.

And to a certain extent, that's not her fault -- her mother was an emotionally absent alcoholic and her father was just altogether absent, so it's likely she never grew up seeing what healthy relationships are like.

But all this stuff that's been going on with Chris Lopez for the past few years?

It's just been too much.

It's also about to get even weirder with some new statements from the two of them ...