Kailyn Lowry: I'm Prepared to Raise My Child Alone... Again!

Kailyn Lowry is spilling all the tea, you guys.
But it's pretty clear, based on a new interview the Teen Mom star just sat down for, that she'd rather be spilling something else all over Chris Lopez.
Like gasoline or motor oil or a bucket full of pickle juice. Anything really gross and smelly, basically.
This is because Lowry expressed no hope whatsoever to Us Weekly that Lopez will actually be a serviceable father to the couple's second child.
Lowry has said similar things before, of course, but she delves into new specific details here, including confirmation of this unique situation:
LOWRY HAS A PROTECTIVE ORDER AGAINST LOPEZ AT THE TIME HE GOT HER PREGNANT.
We know, right? Yikes.
Let's Do a Quick Recap, Shall We?
Lowry shares son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She and Lopez are also parents to a two-year old son named Lux.
And She's Pregnant Again!
Yup! Lowry confirmed the news herself on Instagram, sharing the above photo and writing as a caption to it: "We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy."
Wait, Who is "We?"
It's Lowry and Lopez, despite the latter not being mentioned in this pregnancy announcement post. And, also, despiite all the awful things Lowry has said in the past about Lopez.
Has Lopez Said a Word About This Pregnancy?
Yes. But he hasn't said many positive words. In one instance, he even referred to Lowry as a bitch
, while obnoxiously saying he dropped his seed into her once again.
Has Lowry Said a Word About Lopez as a Parent?
Yes. But she hasn't said many positive words. "Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes," Lowry told a follower a few days ago, trashing Lopez as a deadbeat dad. "Can't remember the last time he's done anything for Lux!"
So, Uhhh, How Did She Let This Happen Again?
It's confusing and depressing, that's for sure. "I know that the situation is not ideal," she tells Us Weekly, acknowledging how she may have made a poor choice... but also slamming those who criticize her harshly online: "However, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand."
We Can Buy That
We have no clue what Kailyn was thinking here and we're a little concerned. But it's her life and the Internet can go way, way too far at times with its assessment of total strangers.
Look at My Kids Please!
“At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids," Lowry adds to Us Weekly. "I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family."
On Her Own?
Yes. It's rather clear that Kailyn doesn't expect Lopez to chip in with his second kid in any way, shape or form.
Aside from the Unprotected Sex, Does Kailyn Have Any Contact with Chris?
No, "we have no contact,” she confirmed to Us, adding (in very weird language) that Lopez “has admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant."
Lowry is Adamant About This
"The circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion," she emphasizes. We're not sure if she's defending Lopez here or herself or what. But Kailyn is oddly adamant about this pregnancy being PLANNED.
It Gets Even More Unusual, You Guys
As we mentioned before, Lowry had a protective order against Lopez at the time she got pregnant. “Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she shared with Us. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”
Lopez Has Expressed Regret for the Way He Acted with Lux
“I wouldn’t say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him,” the podcast host said in October. “She really carried my son for nine months and I was f–kin up smh.”
But Has He Learned from These Mistakes?
It doesn't appear so. "His and his family's behaviors are and have always been erratic and questionable at best. One can only guess why he did that," Kailyn told Us of why Lopez originally denied being the dad this time around.
TBH, One Can Also Only Guess Why Lowry Let This Happen
“There’s no coparenting right now,” Lowry said during the Teen Mom 2 reunion show in December 2019 of Lopez. Based on her pregnancy timeline, though, she was pregnant by Lopez for the second time when she said this.
Maybe He'll See His Kid at Some Point
“Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself," she continued back then. "I know he will see Lux when the time is right."
Does Kailyn Know What She's Having?
She sure does. "The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry said several days back, sharing photos of her gender reveal party.
When is She Due?
Lowry has not given us a due date, but based on some simple math and what she has said thus far about her pregnancy... we'd surmise some time in late August.
Will Lopez Be There for the Delivery?
LOLOLOLOLOL. We highly doubt it.