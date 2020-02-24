Kailyn Lowry: I'm Prepared to Raise My Child Alone... Again!

Kailyn Lowry is spilling all the tea, you guys.

But it's pretty clear, based on a new interview the Teen Mom star just sat down for, that she'd rather be spilling something else all over Chris Lopez.

Like gasoline or motor oil or a bucket full of pickle juice. Anything really gross and smelly, basically.

This is because Lowry expressed no hope whatsoever to Us Weekly that Lopez will actually be a serviceable father to the couple's second child.

Lowry has said similar things before, of course, but she delves into new specific details here, including confirmation of this unique situation:

LOWRY HAS A PROTECTIVE ORDER AGAINST LOPEZ AT THE TIME HE GOT HER PREGNANT.

We know, right? Yikes.

