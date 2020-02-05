Kailyn Lowry: I Kept My Pregnancy a Secret Because I Wanted an Abortion

By now, you've probably heard the big news;
Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.
Rumors of the pregnancy circulated for weeks before Kail confirmed she was expecting.
We've heard many fan theories with regard to why Lowry waited so long to make her announcement.
But now, The Ashley's Reality Roundup has determined the real reasoning behind Kail's delay.
And it's sure to add to the uproar surrounding this controversial pregnancy.
Knocked Up
Multi-Tasking
Kail made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, and she made sure that she got paid for doing so.
Ms. Peanut
The post was sponsored by Peanut, which is apparently a social network for pregnant women and new moms.
Four on the Floor
"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry captioned the pic. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around."
Rough Going
"I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Lowry continued. "This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"
The Art of Misdirection
Kail seems to be implying that she held off on making the announcement due to the difficult early stages of her pregnancy. But that's not the case.
Surprise!
Fans have known about the pregnancy since last month, when an aunt of Kail's baby daddy, Chris Lopez, went public with the news without her permission.
Spilling the Tea
The aunt surprised by Kail and her fans by posting a photo of Lowry's ultrasound on Instagram.
Payback Post
Chris' aunt says that she decided to expose Lowry because “karma is a bitch” and because Kail “has slandered Chris and made him look so bad in the media”
Keeping Mum
Still, Kailyn did not confirm or deny that she was expecting her fourth child.
Baby Daddy Drama
Many fans assumed that Lowry had decided to keep quiet due to the identity of the baby's father.
Thorny Situation
After all, Kail currently has a restraining order against Lopez, and he was recently arrested for violating it.
Tough Decision
Kail's complex relationship with Chris may have been a factor, but a new report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup confirms that Lowry held off on announcing the news because she initially wanted to have an abortion.
Putting It All Out There
“Kail did finally film about being pregnant this weekend, though,” a source tells the outlet. “She is talking on-camera about why she didn’t confirm the pregnancy earlier. Basically, she talks about how she was not sure she wanted to keep the baby, and how she was struggling with the options.”
Real-Life Drama
The Ashley's source says Kail talked about her decision-making process on camera, revealing that she went to a doctor in order to have an abortion, but was unable to go through with it in the end.
A Brave Revelation
“She talks [on-camera] about how she went to the office to have the abortion, but then wasn’t able to go through with it,” the source says.
Admirable Honesty
“She canceled the procedure when she got more details and decided to have the baby," the insider adds. "She told the producers she didn’t want to lie about it and was very open about struggling to decide what to do.”
A Private Moment
But it seems Kail won't be sharing everything on camera. For example, we won't see the moment in which she told her three sons that she's expecting.
A Good Decision
“Kail told the boys in private about the pregnancy, because she didn’t want it to be on-camera,” one insider says. “She was worried the boys would not take the news well, or have questions she wanted to answer privately."
Confused Enough Already
[The producer] did try to get Kail to recreate the conversation of her telling the kids about the baby, but she said no because she didn’t want the kids to be confused," the source adds. "She said the kids took the news really well, though, and are excited about the new baby.”
Hayter vs. Haters
Kail has been taking a ton of flak for getting pregnant by the troubled Lopez again, but her BFF Becky Hayer has rushed to her defense on social media.
Hayter to the Rescue
“I’ll tell you what, as much as I disagree with most of @KailLowry life choices.. her kids are legit the best humans on this planet,” Becky tweeted on Tuesday. “Can’t wait to meet this little one who will certainly add to the chaos, but bring so much light to this world. So much love for …. it … already.”
Summer Baby
Kail is due to give birth in July, and she recently revealed some details about her birth plan.
Changing Things Up
Yes, it seems Kail is planning to give home birth a whirl. And you can be sure Teen Mom 2 cameras will be on hand.
Exciting Times!
Our sincere congrats go out to Kail and her growing family during this joyous time!