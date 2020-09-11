Kailyn Lowry: I Really Don't Give a F--k About Jenelle Evans!

OK, so you know that whole thing where Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry hate each other?

They used to be friends, but they had a falling out, so now they're mortal enemies.

They've been throwing shade back and forth over social media for a good few years now, but Jenelle kicked things up a notch when she thought it would be cool to talk about Kailyn's issues with Chris Lopez.

She said some pretty nasty things on Twitter, but Kailyn didn't take the bait.

Until now, that is ...