Kailyn Lowry: I Had to Get a Paternity Test for My Baby!

Does anyone else get exhausted just from hearing about all the drama between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez?
It's just way. Too. Much.
And it never, ever stops.
Back in July, they welcomed their second child together, a boy named Creed, and while it seemed like things were getting better for them for a moment, it didn't last.
They're back at each other's throats, and now it's looking like there's some doubt that Creed is even Chris' child.
Yep, if things weren't messy enough, now we've got a paternity test in the mix!
1.
A Little History
Let's zoom through the backstory real quick, just so we can get a good look at the whole picture here, OK?
2.
Ah, Memories
Kailyn met Chris when they were both students at Delaware State University. She was married to Javi at the time, but they still struck up a friendship, and she has since admitted that she did cheat on Javi with Chris.
3.
Romance
But even though they were sleeping together, it's not like there was ever any kind of solid, healthy relationship -- she's said that Chris has had a girlfriend for a lot, if not all, of the time she's been messing with him.
4.
Cool Move
Kail and Javi filed for divorce at the end of 2016, shortly after that he was deployed, and while he was away, Chris started coming around more. The divorce was finalized in the fall of 2017, and right around that time she got pregnant with Lux. So that was interesting.
5.
Not a Great Sign
Throughout the pregnancy, he refused to come to doctor's appointments or show any interest at all in the baby, and after Kailyn gave birth, she claimed that he turned violent -- she's accused him of breaking a window in her bedroom as well as breaking into her home when her kids were there.
6.
Stuck in a Cycle
But even after all that, she still hooked up with him from time to time, and right around a year ago, she got pregnant again.
7.
Oh No
It wasn't exactly a happy time though, because within a few weeks of conceiving, Chris was arrested twice, and Kail filed an order of protection against him. We don't know exactly what happened with all of that, but we do know that she has claimed that he strangled her.
8.
New Baby
They spent this whole year being petty towards each other at best and flat out nasty at worst, then in July, she gave birth to their second child together -- a baby boy she named Creed.
9.
His Reaction?
His behavior throughout the pregnancy and in these months after has been ... well, it's been pretty weird. He denied the kid was his for a while after the news of the pregnancy first broke, but now that the baby is here, he's been playing the role of proud father.
10.
Hmmm
But many Teen Mom fans have been thinking that perhaps he was right to doubt Creed's paternity, because the baby doesn't look a whole lot like him or Lux.
11.
Analyzing Baby Pics
His skin is a lot lighter for one, and he doesn't share many of their features.
12.
Could It Be?
There's a pretty solid reason for that -- Kail's genes are in the mix too, and Creed looks a whole lot like her. Also, babies change as they grow, so there's a solid chance that we'll see him start to look more like his dad and brother as time goes on.
13.
Uh Oh
Then again, there are several people that think Creed resembles Javi.
14.
No ...
And now that we know that Javi was trying his best to hook up with Kailyn last year ... well, there could be a Teen Mom/Maury crossover show coming, we'll just say that.
15.
Wow
Meaning that Chris has apparently decided to request a paternity test.
16.
Surprise!
We know all of this because Kail opened up about it during the most recent episode of her podcast -- and she didn't sound happy about it at all.
17.
The Story
Without naming names, Kail said that “I had to get a DNA test against my wishes. I knew who the father was but he didn’t believe it."
18.
Fair Enough
“I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kids’ dads,” she explained.
19.
Ouch
As she told it, one of the worst parts about the entire experience was an employee at "the DNA place" asking her "So you don’t know who the dad is?"
20.
Humiliation
"She flat-out asked me,” she complained. “When I tell you the humiliation that I felt."
21.
Not Having It
"I knew who the dad was, I never questioned it," she continued. "That was never a question in my mind."
22.
Not That Kind of Girl
"Yes, I know there are women who lie, I know women who have lied. I know that’s there, but that wasn’t me. I’m not that type of person.”
23.
Still Mad
The interaction must have really got under her skin, because she kept ranting about it -- she said “I am in the public eye, why the f-ck would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?”
24.
Not OK
“Wow. I was embarrassed, this is not okay. Don’t humiliate me for no reason. I know who the dad is,” Kail went on.
25.
Hurt
She said that she "couldn't believe" she was asked that question, and that afterwards, "I had tears running down my face, I was so humiliated.”
26.
Understandable?
On one hand, we get where she's coming from. It probably wouldn't feel too good to be questioned like that by a stranger, especially if you're certain you know who your child's father is.
27.
Also This
On the other hand, it just sort of makes sense, right? It would be like getting mad for going into a frozen yogurt shop and having an employee say "So you want some frozen yogurt?" That's sort of the whole point of going to a place that offers paternity tests.
28.
For Real Though
But besides all of that, there's something a lot more important to talk about -- what were the results?!
29.
You ARE the Father
Since no one involved is talking about it, we're sure that Chris was determined to be the father.
30.
No Thanks
But still, what an uncomfortable position to be in, huh?
31.
If Only
Here's hoping that she doesn't reproduce with him again ... but let's be real, no one would be surprised.