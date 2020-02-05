Kailyn Lowry: Gender of Fourth Baby Revealed ... In Truly Messed Up Fashion

Yes, after weeks of uncertainty, we now know that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.
Conflicting Approaches
Making Things Harder
From the start, Chris and his family have not been respectful of Kail's privacy and have repeatedly forced her hand in terms of revealing information.
Not Cool
The situation began when Chris' aunt revealed Kail's pregnancy without her permission by posting a photo of her ultrasound.
A Sketchy Move
Chris' aunt said that she decided to expose Lowry because “karma is a bitch” and because Kail “has slandered Chris and made him look so bad in the media”
Tense Times
Whatever the justification, the move put Kail in a difficult position. But she took the high road by simply refusing to acknowledge the post.
The Truth Comes Out
That is, until this week, when Kail took to Instagram to confirm that she is indeed pregnant with her fourth child.
The Big News
"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote on Instagram. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around."
A Tough Trimester
"I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Kail continued. "This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"
Never-Ending Drama
But as Kail's physical ailments subside, the drama in her personal life only intensifies. And of course, much of it has to do with Chris Lopez.
Birth Plan
Ever since she made her reveal, Kail has been an open book about her pregnancy, even going so far as to reveal that she plans to have a home birth.
A Painful Storyline
According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Lowry was initially planning to have an abortion, and she's allowed for that decision-making process to be featured on upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2.
A Difficult Decision
“She is talking on-camera about why she didn’t confirm the pregnancy earlier," a source tells the site. "Basically, she talks about how she was not sure she wanted to keep the baby, and how she was struggling with the options.”
A Hard Conversation
"She talks [on-camera] about how she went to the office to have the abortion, but then wasn’t able to go through with it,” the insider adds.
Real-Life Drama
“She cancelled the procedure when she got more details and decided to have the baby," the production source continues. "She told the producers she didn’t want to lie about it and was very open about struggling to decide what to do.”
Her One Secret
Basically, the one thing Kail wanted to keep to herself is the baby's gender -- and Chris wouldn't even allow her to do that.
It's a Boy
Taking to his Instagram Stories this week, Lopez revealed that it'll be yet another boy for Kailyn Lowry.
Stay Classy
In his usual respectful fashion, Chris revealed the news by saying, "Two for two in this b-tch. Two boys."
Young King
Chris doubled-down on his remarks with a second post in which he referred to his unborn baby as a "young king."
The Tea Has Been Spilled
Obviously, we won't know for sure that Kail is expecting a boy until the words come from her mouth, but it doesn't seem that Chris would have any reason to lie.
The Conflict Is Real
As for why he would be so careless with her personal information -- well, Kail and Chris are not exactly getting along these days.
Dangerous Situation
In fact, Kail currently has a restraining order against her ex, and Chris was recently arrested for violating it.
What a Guy
Not only that, Chris previously tried to sign away his parental rights to Lux, the son he already has with Kail.
Whatever You Say
Despite all of that, Kail says he's the best co-parent of all her baby daddies. We wonder how much longer she'll feel that way.
Bittersweet
We're guessing the news that she's having another boy is a little bittersweet for Kail.
Mother of Boys
She says she'd been hoping for a girl, but hey -- at least she has plenty of experience in the boy department!