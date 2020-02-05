Kailyn Lowry: Gender of Fourth Baby Revealed ... In Truly Messed Up Fashion

Yes, after weeks of uncertainty, we now know that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

Reports of the pregnancy had been circulating for months, but it wasn't until this week that Lowry's confirmed she's expecting.

Now that the cat is out of the bag and the tea has been spilled, Kail is pulling back the curtain and being more open about this pregnancy than she was with any of her previous three.

Of course, there are some things, such as the baby's gender that she would still prefer to keep to herself until a later date.

Unfortunately, it seems baby daddy Chris Lopez won't be allowing her to keep such secrets.

Take a look: