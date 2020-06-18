Kailyn Lowry Claims Chris Lopez Abused Her in Shocking Leaked Messages

The relationship between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez ...
Where do we even start?
It's not good, it's never been good, and there have been times when it was an absolute disaster.
But now, in a leaked Instagram message allegedly from Kailyn herself, we're learning a little more about the dynamic between them.
And it's worse than we ever thought.
1.
What a Story
Kailyn and Chris have never really had a traditional relationship -- like she recently revealed that she started hooking up with him when she was still married to Javi, so ...
2.
A Look Back
She got pregnant with Lux, their first child together, right around the time her divorce from Javi was finalized, but it's not like they were forbidden lovers finally free to be together.
3.
Oh
Nope, turns out Chris had another girlfriend throughout the pregnancy.
4.
Rude
He never came to her appointments, he never showed much interest at all, though he did show up to the hospital after Lux was born, and he hung around for a little while afterwards.
5.
Oh No
But then, according to Kailyn, things got pretty bad -- she wrote in one of her books that he broke a window in her bedroom, and that he also broke in the back door of her home while her children were there.
6.
Breaking Up?
They became estranged for a while, but she seemed to hold onto hope that he'd come around.
7.
... Cool?
And around Lux's first birthday, he did ... kind of. They rekindled their relationship for a bit, though it seemed like he never got rid of that other girlfriend.
8.
Huh
She said a lot of things about him around this time -- she called him the only man she ever really loved, she told her kids that she might marry him one day, and she hinted several times that she'd like to have another baby with him, even if he just donated sperm.
9.
On Again, Off Again
Then they broke up, then they got back together, then they broke up again. You remember -- it was hard to keep up with what was going on with them.
10.
Surprise!
But back in the winter, rumors started swirling that Kailyn was pregnant again, and that she was carrying her second child with Chris. Shortly after that, she confirmed the news herself.
11.
Yikes
And not too long after that news came out, we learned that Chris was arrested twice last October, the same month she would have gotten pregnant, and that she'd filed an order of protection against him.
12.
Double Yikes
It's still not entirely clear why he got arrested, but it sounds like their relationship was strained then -- she claimed a few months ago that he "admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant."
13.
Not Holding Back
Since then, things haven't been great, obviously, and she's been saying that she'll raise the new baby on her own, which is fine.
14.
Here We Go
Especially if what we're about to talk about is true.
15.
Whoa
So there's a screenshot that's been going around from a conversation that Kailyn allegedly had with an Instagram account called Teen Mom Shade Room -- the actual post from the page is gone, but of course the internet never forgets.
16.
Is It Legit?
Kailyn follows that account, and she's commented on things several times in the past, so it wouldn't be unheard of for her to have a conversation via private message.
17.
Hmmm
In the screenshot, we can't see what she's replying to, but we do see her full message, and it's clear she's talking about Chris.
18.
NEVER
"We will never get it together," the message began. "I'll never go back to him."
19.
Coming Clean
"He's a pathological liar," she continued. "If you sat down every single one of his family they would say CHRIS told them something different.
20.
The Other Woman
"The woman that he's been with whole heartedly believes what he says," she wrote, confirming that he STILL has another girlfriend.
21.
Sad
"And the problem," she claimed, "is that every time I've questioned him or tried to leave he has put his hands on me."
22.
Wow
She asked that her message not be posted in full, but it seems like it was more important for her to get her story out -- she finished things with "I hope to be free of the toxicity and violence for good this time."
23.
Goodness
That's a lot to take in, right? So let's get started.
24.
ALLEGEDLY
First and foremost, we can't verify that this message came from Kailyn, or even that what she said is true, because of course we can't.
25.
A History
We do know that there have been rumors about Chris being violent with Kailyn for a good long while now.
26.
Old News
All the way back in 2017, a source told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that “Chris was violent with Kail multiple times, once while she was holding the baby."
27.
Low Blow
Briana DeJesus has referenced it -- when a Kail fan tweeted her something about their feud, Briana replied with "shut the f-ck up ‘cause she gets beat the f-ck up by Chris in front of her kids."
28.
A Denial
Chris denied it at the time, and he's never admitted to being violent at all towards her.
29.
Well ...
On the other hand, some people feel like they can't believe Kailyn when it comes to things like this because she's been known to file orders of protection when she has an issue with an ex -- we saw her file one against Jo Rivera before admitting that she just wanted to teach him a lesson.
30.
Facts
Whatever has gone on between them, it's clear that they have no business being together, and that she was right to call their relationship toxic.
31.
Fingers Crossed
Let's just hope they really are done for good this time.