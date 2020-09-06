Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez is a Narcissist and He Manipulates Our Son!

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez really and truly do not get along.
And yeah, sure, they keep hooking up, and it is true that they've had two children together.
But despite all that, they really seem to just not like each other.
Kailyn has made all sorts of accusations about things that Chris has allegedly done to her, and Chris has continually defended himself, implying that there are things going on that he doesn't want to talk about but that would change everyone's opinion about him.
Yeah, it's a great big mess.
This weekend, though, things reached a boiling point when Chris did something to their older son, Lux, without Kailyn's knowledge or consent.
Buckle up, because this is a lot ...
Setting the Stage
OK, so as you surely know, Kailyn and Chris don't really get along that well, but tensions have been especially high in the past few weeks -- basically since she gave birth to Creed, their second child together.
Well ...
It was bad before then, definitely -- she obtained an order of protection against him shortly after she got pregnant, and she's claimed that she did that after he choked her.
Wow
And that's not even the first time she's claimed he's been abusive. She's said before that he broke into her home three years ago, back when Lux was a newborn.
Not So Much
Still, leading up to Creed's birth there was an attitude like "maybe Chris will be around, maybe he won't," which is silly considering how little she says he interacts with Lux.
Hey Creed!
But now that Creed is here, Chris is completely out of the picture again.
Hmmm
Or at least that's what Kailyn's been saying. It's all very messy and they both keep saying different things, but this is where we are now.
Moving On
To switch gears for a minute, you know about Lux's hair, right? It's really long, and Kailyn has said several times that he prefers it that way. She's even shown videos of him refusing a haircut and talking about how he wants to wear his hair.
Uh Oh
So with that in mind, as well as all the stuff about the seriously strained relationship between Kail and Chris ... how do you think she'd react if Chris cut Lux's hair behind her back?
Oh No
Guess what? You don't have to wonder because that's exactly what just happened.
Going Off
Kailyn got on Instagram Live yesterday and ranted for a bit because she'd taken Lux to visit with one of Chris' family members for a little bit, and Chris showed up without her knowledge. And while he was there, someone cut Lux's hair.
Before ...
And it wasn't just a trim, either. Here's what his hair looked like before ...
... And After
And here's what it looked like when she picked him up after the visit.
Dang
So not only did Chris get Lux's hair cut without Kailyn's knowledge, not only was it Lux's first haircut, not only did Lux not want it, and not only did he take off a ton of hair ... but it's also just a really horrific haircut. Like it looks like somebody just went at it with some scissors in the kitchen without really paying attention to what they were doing. It's awful.
Fair?
As you can see in the "after" photo, Kailyn wrote that this is what "parenting with a narcissist" is like, and that this is just a "control tactic" from Chris.
Get Him
But in her live video, she said a whole lot more than that.
Not Holding Back
"’m just at a place where it’s like, OK, you can f-ck with me all you want, you can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me, do whatever you want, right?" she said.
Makes Sense
"But the second you do something to my child," she added, "I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool."
Does She Have a Point?
Later, she said "When you don’t have joint custody or shared custody, that’s also an issue, like you literally see your kid once a week for a couple of hours a day if that, so you kind of don’t have that right to cut their hair when you’re not really a parent."
Ouch
"You’re like a f-cking distant cousin," she continued. "You’re literally a distant cousin, you’re not even a father."
Oh Man
Kailyn also explained that Chris talked Lux into getting the haircut by telling him that Aquaman gets haircuts too, which is ... well, it's not great.
So Much for That
In addition to the Instagram Live, she left some comments in a post on a Teen Mom gossip page on Instagram, pointing out that Chris doesn't have custody, he has supervised visitation, and that while she's fine with his mom and sister spending time with Lux, Chris shouldn't have been there, period.
What Next?
And now that we've heard Kailyn's side of the story, let's see what Chris had to say.
More Accusations
Chris did an Instagram Live of his own after Kailyn did hers, and he said "I don’t give a sh-t bro, they make sh-t so much worse, but I guarantee they didn’t tell y’all the whole story, I guarantee they didn’t tell y’all what they did after that."
Interesting
"I guarantee you ‘cause why, it’s gonna f-ck sh-t up for them if they ended up telling that part. Notice that they’ll tell you all the bad sh-t about me, guys, but they hush about the sh-t that they do."
... Really?
So he's obviously saying that Kailyn did something inappropriate after she saw Lux's haircut, but he said that he's not into all of that because he's all about "love and positivity and sh-t, not hate and bitterness." Like this hack job of a haircut was an act of love and positivity.
Who's Lying?
Chris said that this wasn't even Lux's first haircut, that he told him he'd gotten one before, and he checked himself and said that whoever Kailyn had paid to cut Lux's hair had messed up his hairline. So there's that.
Um ...
And if you want one last awful quote, Chris also said "I been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy that I didn’t f-cking scalp his ass."
Poor Lux
Kailyn said that she was going to get Lux's hair fixed, obviously, but it's still sad because she's always said that he loved his hair long.
What a Nightmare
Then again, some people think she's lying about his hair preferences and that she's the one who likes it long, and Chris did hint about her doing something pretty bad after seeing the haircut.
Ugh
So who's telling the truth? Who's in the right here? Who's the bad guy?
Yikes
And how scary is it that they've got a brand new baby to fight over now?