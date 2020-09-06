Kailyn Lowry: Chris Lopez is a Narcissist and He Manipulates Our Son!

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez really and truly do not get along.

And yeah, sure, they keep hooking up, and it is true that they've had two children together.

But despite all that, they really seem to just not like each other.

Kailyn has made all sorts of accusations about things that Chris has allegedly done to her, and Chris has continually defended himself, implying that there are things going on that he doesn't want to talk about but that would change everyone's opinion about him.

Yeah, it's a great big mess.

This weekend, though, things reached a boiling point when Chris did something to their older son, Lux, without Kailyn's knowledge or consent.

Buckle up, because this is a lot ...