Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer on Vacation: See All the (Non-Racy) Pics!

We've been here before with Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer.

Back in May 2019, the Teen Mom veterans took a vacation together in Costa Rica... posed together in some scantily-clad attire... and caused a whole stir.

Observers thought the pair were maybe a romantic item.

Granted, this was a major leap in logic for two pals who pretty much were just hanging out on the beach and/or in a pool while rocking two-piece bathing suits, but that's the Internet for you, ya know?

It didn't help that the two also vacationed together in Hawaii a year prior.

Just this week, meanwhile, Kailyn and Leah were at it again.

Along with her four sons, Lowry took off foor Punta Cana several days ago -- and she was met down there by none other than Messer!

This time around, however, the friends didn't give social media users very much to speculate over.

Scroll down for a look at some of the most memorable photos they snapped during their trip, but be warned, fellas: Not much skin is shown here by the ladies.