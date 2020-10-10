Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin: Surprise, We Hate Each Other Again!

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have had their fair share of disagreements.
Like, a lot of them -- that's why they got divorced.
But in the past few years, things seemed to have gotten better between them.
That's what we thought, anyway.
Now, thanks to some new comments from both Kailyn and Javi, we know that behind the scenes, things are pretty awful.
This is a photo of Kailyn and Javi together a few years ago, after their divorce. As you can see, they did get along well, even after the split.
Well, for at least a little bit, anyway.
They divorced for a lot of reasons -- they've both accused each other of cheating, he blamed her for a miscarriage, and also they never really seemed to even like each other all that much.
Kailyn has admitted that she did cheat on Javi with Chris Lopez, and right around the time the divorce was finalized, she became pregnant with Lux, her third child and her first with Chris.
But about six months after Lux was born, Kail and Javi hooked up for a bit. So there's that.
The whole thing is just really, really messy, that's what we're getting at with all of this.
Like, so messy that at one point Javi broke into Kailyn's house and she filed an order of protection against him.
These two go back and forth so much that after that fiasco, they worked on writing a book together -- a book that was ultimately scrapped because they got on bad terms again.
We've kind of been under the impression that they were doing OK, but maybe that's just because all of her "let me tell you about my evil ex" energy was focused on Chris.
Because now we know for sure that all is not well between these two former lovers.
OK, so the background on this new development: Kail usually gets along with Jo Rivera, the father of her first child, and she and his wife, Vee, are friends now.
12.
Neat
They're actually such good friends that they've just started a podcast.
To promote the podcast, Kailyn shared this photo of herself with Jo and Vee -- it's nice, right? After all, there was a time where they didn't get along well either.
Instead of just appreciating the picture, one of her followers commented with "Is everyone ignoring the fact that she's super rude to her other son's stepmom? You can praise "coparenting" all day but obviously it's not a top priority to Kail."
15.
Sorry, Lauren
That comment refers to Lauren Comeau, Javi's fiancée. You'll never believe this, but Kailyn doesn't like her.
But Kail took the time to respond to that comment, writing "Wellllllllp, first of all. That's not Lincoln's stepmom. Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off camera and the reasons why it'll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee. But go off sis."
So that's an interesting reply, right? She's basically saying "I have reasons for not liking Lauren, but I'm not going to tell you what they are, but trust me with this one." And that really doesn't work.
Of course she's not obligated to share anything about her personal life that she doesn't want to share, but then why comment in the first place if you're just going to say something like that?
Also, isn't it kind of odd that she went out of her way to say that Lauren isn't Lincoln's stepmother? Javi and Lauren have been together for almost three years at this point and they have a child of their own together. They're engaged, they live together, Lauren takes care of him when it's Javi's turn to have him ... she's his stepmother.
A screenshot of Kailyn's comment made its way to a Teen Mom Instagram page ... and wouldn't you know it, Javi just happened to see it.
And he did not appreciate it.
"We stay out of all of this drama and 100% mind our own business," he commented. "There is nothing 'off cameras' that creates drama. We don't film."
Pretty solid defense, right? But he wasn't done.
"It's about the kids and that's what we keep at it," he continued. "Lauren helps me out tremendously when it comes to taking care of Lincoln. You guys hate on Lauren if she does too much or if she doesn't do enough. Never hesitates when Isaac wants to come over."
(Real quick, isn't it so nice to hear that he still spends time with Isaac? They were really close when he and Kailyn were married, so it's good that they're still able to see each other.)
Javi finished his comment with "I've paid for my mistakes but Lauren doesn't deserve this backlash at all."
As of now, Kailyn hasn't responded -- we wouldn't be surprised if she does, but it would also make sense if she just let it go, considering how most people seem to be on Javi's side with this.
Really the only thing people have against Lauren is that she's involved with an MLM, and a lot of people wished she'd have left Javi after he cheated on her last year.
Meanwhile, Kailyn is known to start drama with people for no real reason, Like, a lot.
So while we always love a juicy bit of gossip, we're inclined to believe Javi on this one.
Who do you think is telling the truth?