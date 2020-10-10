Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin: Surprise, We Hate Each Other Again!

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin have had their fair share of disagreements.

Like, a lot of them -- that's why they got divorced.

But in the past few years, things seemed to have gotten better between them.

That's what we thought, anyway.

Now, thanks to some new comments from both Kailyn and Javi, we know that behind the scenes, things are pretty awful.

