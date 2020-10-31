Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus: We Had a (Socially Distant) FIGHT at the Teen Mom 2 Reunion!

There have been quite a few Teen Mom reunions that have ended in fights.

It's one of the big reasons why the reunions even exist -- all that drama.

Cast members have gotten into extremely heated arguments, and at times things have even gotten physical.

Who could forget when Amber threw that punch at Farrah, or when Kailyn and Briana chased each other around the stage?

Yes, the reunions have always inspired such special moments, and it sounds like things are no different this season.

Because even though filming was done a little differently because of the pandemic, Kailyn and Briana still managed to cause a scene ...