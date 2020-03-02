Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus: The Feud is ON, and Nastier Than Ever!

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are not friends.
In fact, they are the opposite of friends.
But after the great Javi drama from a couple of years ago, they've pretty much just ignored each other.
Until now, that is!
Something happened between these two ladies, and now a fight is being planned at the next reunion -- for real.
So what's going on?!
Ah, Memories
Kailyn and Briana never really had a friendship, but as we all remember, they became mortal enemies in 2017 when Briana started dating Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.
The Reason?
Kailyn insisted she wasn't jealous of their relationship, she just had a problem with the way they went about it -- they did try to hide it a bit at the beginning, and Kailyn didn't appreciate it.
Not Having It
All of this happened right around the time of the taping of that season's reunion, and the ladies had a bit of an argument. Nothing physical -- just words (that time).
Getting Worse
Over the next few months, they started disliking each other more and more, so much that even when Javi and Briana broke up, they kept things going.
Javi, Javi, Javi ...
It didn't help that there was a short period of time when Javi was hooking up with both of them, plus his current girlfriend, Lauren.
So Many Feelings
Things were so tense that at the next reunion, filmed in May of 2018, things DID get physical.
Fight?
At one point when the girls were backstage, Kailyn invited Briana into a room and offered to fight her, but Briana refused.
Yep, Fight!
And later, when all the girls were onstage together, Briana took her opportunity to lunge and Kail. They didn't get far at all because there were so many people between them as well as a bunch of security guards, but Kail did get her hair yanked by Briana's sister, and Bri did fall down and show her undies to the audience.
No More Drama?
After that, things were relatively quiet for a bit -- they have exchanged a few jabs at each other through the media, but nothing like what had been happening.
Reigniting the Flames
But now things are getting REAL personal.
Yep, This Picture
So over the weekend, Kail shared a nude maternity photo featuring a horse, like you do.
Here We Go
Someone that Briana follows on Twitter shared the photo there and captioned it "No mam."
Uh Oh
And Briana decided to react with a few choice emojis.
Not at All
Kailyn did not appreciate that.
Yikes, Indeed
"Posting this photo didn’t go as planned," she replied to Briana, even adding a "yikes" hashtag. "But remember the time shock posted the video y’all having sex?"
Ouch
It was a pretty low blow -- for those that didn't know, a guy named Shoc tweeted some very intimate videos of him and Briana about five years ago. She had him arrested and everything, it was a pretty big deal.
Whoa
Briana responded to that, and she didn't hold back either -- she wrote "Girl shut the f-ck up! Lol go continue getting beat up by Chris." She added a peace sign emoji and a "lol" for good measure.
More Details
The backstory on that, of course, is that Chris Lopez was arrested twice last October for something he did to Kail, and she got an order of protection against him.
Reasoning
Briana defended her remark by saying "I thought the photo was cute. The horse made the picture. I was laughing at my friends who made a comment. Revenge porn is nothing to talk about but since we bringing it up, guess I can being stuff up tooo."
Excuses?
And when someone told her "Women and men die from abuse everyday. No one dies from a sex tape Briana," she replied with "That was the most depressing times I ever had in my whole entire life. U don’t know if I was suicidal or not so shut the f-ck up also."
Fair?
Kail, meanwhile, seemed to shrug it off -- instead of replying to Briana, she tweeted "Trolls don’t even know they’re getting hits of dopamine when they attack other people online. They feel powerful when they make someone else feel pain."
Oh Dang
Unfortunately, a friend of hers wasn't quite so chill about things. Bone (the short redhead that's appeared in Kailyn's segment in previous seasons) tweeted "The only one getting their ass beat is you. See you at the next reunion."
Not Good
So ... yeah, that's not great.
Noooo
And instead of looking past that, Briana tweeted "U guys are friends again? That’s cool for protecting her! But you know we won’t cross paths not after what happened at the last reunion lol we won’t be on the same floor, let alone building—not even on the same day! Enjoy the rest of ur day bone."
Again with This?!
Some troublemaker pointed out that Briana and Bone could always arrange a fight at another time and location, and Briana said "I always stay at the dream in midtown so."
What a Ride
And that's everything that's happened so far.
The Breakdown
And look, everyone was wrong here -- Briana never should have made any sort of comment about Kailyn's photo given their history, and it's silly that she's trying to say she was just talking to her friend when everyone knows what she was doing.
Not Very Nice
But Kailyn definitely went too far by bringing up that footage of Briana that was filmed and released without her knowledge or consent.
So Many Low Blows
And of course it was inappropriate for Briana to make light of domestic violence like she did.
Facts
it's all awful, and you know what's not going to make it better? Two grown adults making plans to meet up and fight in a few months over this nonsense.
The Dream
Can't everyone just do better than this? Would that honestly be so difficult?