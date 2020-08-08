Kailyn Lowry: ALREADY Planning Another Baby with Chris Lopez?!

Right now, Kailyn Lowry is the Teen Mom with the most children.

Chelsea Houska will catch up in a few months after she has her baby, but for now Kailyn is the only cast member with four children.

She's got Isaac, who she shares with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, who she shares with Javi Marroquin, and then she had Lux and the brand new baby with Chris Lopez.

It sounds like a lot, right?

Many people would struggle with four kids, even without the logistics of having multiple exes to co-parent with.

But Kailyn is over here talking about having ANOTHER kid.

Can you imagine?!