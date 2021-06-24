Justin Timberlake and Other Stars Cry #FREEBRITNEY After Britney Spears Testifies

On Wednesday, June 24, Britney Spears testified in court about her conservatorship.
It was the first time that she has had the opportunity to share her thoughts on this with the public.
From financial control to medical manipulation to forced sterilization, her testimony was a litany of horrors.
Britney is of the world's most talented performers, a success story who brings joy to millions.
She has been an international sensation since she was seventeen.
Britney does not deserve to be treated like this.
And the truth is that no one does.
In light of the atrocious violations of Britney's fundamental human rights, thousands are calling for justice.
It's not just superfans who are asking the courts to #FreeBritney.
Celebrities are weighing in -- including Britney's most infamous ex, Justin Timberlake.
1.
Justin Timberlake
Justin is Britney's most infamous ex in part because he is her most *famous* ex, but also because his disrespectful dismissal of Britney contributed to her broader public shaming. Plus, he cynically sabotaged her to launch his solo career. Even HE is calling for absolutely everyone to support Britney at this time. He's right. A lot of Britney fans don't think that he's the best to weigh in on this ... but fortunately, he's far from alone.
2.
Mariah Carey
Who would know the pitfalls of being one of the biggest names in music in the late '90s and early 2000s than someone else in the same boat? Mariah also knows what it's like to grapple with fame while having mental illness, and has experienced controlling behavior from people who claim to love her. Of course she supports freeing Britney.
3.
Adam Rippon
One of the most beloved Olympic figureskaters in the world, Adam has been an outspoken Britney fan for many years.
4.
Brandy
Brandy needs no introduction, least of all to Britney -- who has been a fan of Brandy's for decades and who has cited her as a musical influence.
5.
Courtney Stodden
They of course are all too familiar with rising to the spotlight as a minor, not to mention with exploitation by people who were supposed to look out for them. And before anyone accuses Courtney of just jumping onto this as a "bandwagon" for "clout," they have been advocating for Britney's freedom since well before this week's testimony.
6.
Khloe Kardashian
In recent weeks, Khloe has had her hands full after dumping her cheating baby daddy yet again, but Khloe -- like the rest of us -- took time out of her day to listen to Britney's courageous testimony and to weigh in.
7.
Jameela Jamil
Jameela is known for being outspoken about various issues when it comes to human rights, and Britney's plight is certainly no exception.
8.
Meghan McCain
While it's true that Meghan McCain's job description is largely "be wrong in ways that draw in ratings for The View," that doesn't mean that she's NEVER right. She's right about this. Some replies did question whether Meghan sees the connection between Britney's forced sterilization and other reproductive rights. It's a fair point.
9.
Tana Mongeau
Tana is in many ways "famous for being famous," but that doesn't mean that she's any less sensitive to the injustice that Britney faces.
10.
Ally Brooke
Ally, originally of Fifth Harmony, is just one among many singers whose hearts go out to Britney.
11.
Halsey
Halsey is one of countless singers who grew up in a world where Britney was already a household name.
12.
Kandy Muse
Britney is a global icon, but in many ways she closely resonates with the LGBTQ+ community -- including Drag Race stars like Kandy Muse.
13.
Vera Wang
Supporting Britney's freedom isn't just for young stans on social media. This legendary fashion designer isn't caught up in "stan culture" or Twitter hype. She just knows that Britney deserves human rights.
14.
Heidi Montag
Over a decade ago, Heidi experienced something of a speedrun of the highs and lows of fame, but she knows that she got off relatively easy compared to Britney's 13 years of confinement.
15.
Kathy Griffin
Kathy has never given two f--ks about what anyone thinks, but that doesn't mean that she doesn't care about others.
16.
Tom Lenk
Best known for his recurring role on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and on its spinoff, Angel, Tom Lenk is absolutely right.
17.
Tamar Braxton
Another singer who needs no introduction, Tamar is using her platform to show support and solidarity with Britney.
18.
Jedward
John and Edward Grimes are a musical and TV production duo.
19.
Rose McGowan
While it's true that Rose McGowan sometimes makes misguided, outlandish statements, she also makes very solid points -- like this one -- about human rights and about exploitation.
20.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Britney deserves her freedom, and everyone knows it.
21.
Lisa Rinna
Enough said, honestly. Not every statement of support and solidarity needs a cover letter, you know?
22.
Kat Denning
It's true and she should say it!
23.
Kristy Swanson
Remember, Britney got her start at a very young age. People who should have been protecting her -- like her almost universally reviled father -- instead became the problem.