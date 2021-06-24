Justin Timberlake and Other Stars Cry #FREEBRITNEY After Britney Spears Testifies

On Wednesday, June 24, Britney Spears testified in court about her conservatorship.

It was the first time that she has had the opportunity to share her thoughts on this with the public.

From financial control to medical manipulation to forced sterilization, her testimony was a litany of horrors.

Britney is of the world's most talented performers, a success story who brings joy to millions.

She has been an international sensation since she was seventeen.

Britney does not deserve to be treated like this.

And the truth is that no one does.

In light of the atrocious violations of Britney's fundamental human rights, thousands are calling for justice.

It's not just superfans who are asking the courts to #FreeBritney.

Celebrities are weighing in -- including Britney's most infamous ex, Justin Timberlake.