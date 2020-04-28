June Shannon Flaunts New Tooth: I'm Fixing My Whole Life!

Fans who have been watching Mama June: Family Crisis recently saw June's disappointed family after she did not go to rehab after all.

That footage was filmed last year.

In recent weeks, June has been more focused on fixing her broken tooth and getting her life back on track.

Putting your life back together after a "hiatus" can be extremely challenging, no matter the cause.

It's that much harder when you are famous, when the low points of your life have been broadcast to the world.

But June is focused on her comeback, and her new, glistening white smile is just the beginning.

Take a look below for a look at the dramatic differences in June's smile and her next step in reclaiming her life!