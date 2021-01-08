Juliana Custodio: Witness the 90 Day Fiance Star's Hottest Photos!

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance brought some unforgettable stars to our screens.

One of those couples -- one that made it down the aisle -- was Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio.

Despite an age gap and some obvious financial differences, these two really loved each other.

Juliana is a model, and fans have truly taken notice.

She is jaw-droppingly gorgeous, and is not shy about flaunting that fact on social media.

It kind of goes with the job description.

Take a look at some of her most gorgeous photos of all time, below: