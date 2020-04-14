Joy-Anna Duggar Shares New Ultrasound Photo: My Baby Girl is Healthy!

So far, so good.

As excitedly announced in mid-March, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child.

We know the 22-year old will be giving birth to a little girl, but we don't know for certain just how the mother-to-be is doing and/or how her unborn child is doing.

Fans are especially curious because, tragically, Duggar suffered a miscarriage not too long ago.

What is the state of her pregnancy at the moment? Are things going smoothly?

