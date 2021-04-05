Joe Giudice to Melissa Gorga: Girl, Please! You Ain't the Main Character! [Exclusive]

Family is a complicated, layered concept that changes more than people would like to admit.

And sometimes, your family - even former family - know how to push your buttons better than anyone.

Melissa Gorga has been mouthing off about Joe Giudice.

We have all seen her do this on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Melissa has also taken shots at Joe in interviews, accusing him of using her to stay relevant.

According to her, he's just trying to profit off of their disagreements.

Speaking to The Hollywood Gossip exclusively, Joe himself says that this is the furthest thing from the truth.

The father of four explains that the reality is that he wants her to stop stressing out his wonderful daughters for storylines, headlines, or anything else.

Hearing their aunt go on tirades about their dad on and off of TV isn't doing the girls any good.

And frankly, it's not a good look for Melissa or her husband.