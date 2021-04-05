Joe Giudice to Melissa Gorga: Girl, Please! You Ain't the Main Character! [Exclusive]

Family is a complicated, layered concept that changes more than people would like to admit.
And sometimes, your family - even former family - know how to push your buttons better than anyone.
Melissa Gorga has been mouthing off about Joe Giudice.
We have all seen her do this on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
Melissa has also taken shots at Joe in interviews, accusing him of using her to stay relevant.
According to her, he's just trying to profit off of their disagreements.
Speaking to The Hollywood Gossip exclusively, Joe himself says that this is the furthest thing from the truth.
The father of four explains that the reality is that he wants her to stop stressing out his wonderful daughters for storylines, headlines, or anything else.
Hearing their aunt go on tirades about their dad on and off of TV isn't doing the girls any good.
And frankly, it's not a good look for Melissa or her husband.
1.
Joe Giudice has had enough
Despite extraordinarily unfortunate circumstances, he and his daughters and Teresa are all adjusting to their new reality. He feels like this is made so much harder when Teresa's brother and her sister-in-law dredge up some of their family's most painful moments. And they accuse HIM of using them to stay relevant!
2.
There was a recent, heartwarming family reunion
Understandably, not all ex-husbands want to meet their ex-wife's new boyfriend, and that feeling is often very mutual. But when Teresa and her four beautiful daughters went to the Bahamas to meet up with Joe, Luis and his son tagged along.
3.
It's important for them to see their dad
Joe was ripped from their lives by unjust circumstances beyond their control. While in many ways, he was more fortunate than many victims of deportation, the heartbreak of not being with his family throughout most of the year is unthinkable. Fortunately, the Giudice family pulls out all of the stops to make sure that the girls can spend a lot of time with their father -- while of course putting their educations first.
4.
It was an extended family dinner
Family sometimes means making it work, so Joe and Teresa do what they can for their girls, even when they have their own love lives. Joe and Teresa also both posted very graciously about the dinner afterwards, with Joe giving a shoutout to Luis and to his son.
5.
But every family has its troubles
In case it wasn't already clear that there is some tension between Teresa's brother and sister-in-law and the father of her children, things exploded on last week's The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
6.
Teresa's feud with Jackie turned into something very different
She confronted her brother, Joe Gorga, for not defending her earlier ... which spawned a short sequence of events that led to Joe and Melissa's over-the-top explosion.
7.
Melissa was outraged
She noted that Teresa had proved time and time again that she was perfectly capable of defending herself.
8.
The rant was INTENSE
Melissa stood there yelling while Teresa sat in shock as Melissa recalled how keenly she remembered Teresa being able to stand up for herself.
9.
It was all about Teresa's ex
Any time that her brother or Melissa had brought up Teresa's then-husband, Tre had shut them down.
10.
It was a little much
Overturning a plate is bad manners (and an outrageous, criminal waste of innocent cheese that never hurt anybody), but it's part of the gig for reality TV sometimes.
11.
Teresa fired back
Though she did very little talking during this confrontation, she felt that it was a matter of course that she would defend the father of her children, especially when they were married.
12.
This is when her brother blew up
Joe Gorga declared that he places the blame for every bad thing that has ever happened to Teresa squarely at Joe Giudice's feet.
13.
That's not all
Though Teresa (and her daughter, Gia) both spoke on Instagram about how unfair they felt that so many people (from family to viewers who agreed with Melissa) were to Joe Giudice after that episode aired, Melissa continued to take shots at her husband's sister's ex, this time in real time.
14.
Melissa accused Joe of using her to stay relevant
“I’m happy to help him make money, I really am,” Melissa recently expressed to Entertainment Tonight. “Link in bio," she mocked.
15.
She sees herself as the star of his narrative
"I am his clickbait. ‘Screw Melissa, I hate…’" Melissa characterized.
16.
Melissa claims (while talking about him) that she never likes to talk about him
Melissa continued: " … you’ll see on this episode, (Teresa Giudice’s) like, ‘Take his name out of your mouths.’ Really? Because I don’t care -- ever -- to bring him up.”
17.
Joe Giudice responds
"I understand Melissa is upset after 10 years of her trashing me I am standing up for my family!" Joe acknowledges to THG exclusively.
18.
Stick to the facts
"She plays emotional manipulation?" Joe exclaims. "Instead of stating facts about her life of owe money, stealing, financially strapped!"
19.
He sees an alarming pattern
"They continue to demean my family," Joe observes, "and play the game of repeating “I’m sorry” and work their way back into your good graces."
20.
He doesn't have to keep quiet anymore
"Now, I will not stay shut for production!" Joe reminds everyone. As counterintuitive as it may sound, some reality star beefs are kept to a simmer because they would be disruptive, rather than helpful, for filming.
21.
Is he wrong?
"So, do me a favor and tell me if I upset her for stating truth to everyone?" Joe asks.
22.
This doesn't have to be a public back-and-forth
"Let’s skip passive aggressive comments and long drawn-out fight cycle and keep my name out of your mouths!" Joe suggests.
23.
We are past the need for this conflict
"Long gone are the days when the Gorgas can bash Teresa and me with the latest drama," Joe declares.
24.
Don't the Gorgas have enough to worry about?
"They have their own emotional problems and fake news to spill," Joe insinuates.
25.
This is about his daughters
"To clarify," Joe continues, "I really don’t care if you post your fake life or mostly-fabricated scenarios but the Gorgas will not stress my girls out no more."
26.
Enough is enough!
"I can’t allow them to rehash or make up lies about me," Joe emphasizes.
27.
Teresa has moved on; why haven't they?
"I am sorry for past and both Teresa and I have moved forward," Joe notes. "She has forgiven me."
28.
It's all about priorities
"And spending time with girls is more important right now," Joe concludes, "so I’m removing Gorgas label of scapegoat."