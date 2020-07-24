Joe Giudice: Reunion With Teresa, Daughters Still in the Works?

It's been a tough time for Joe Giudice lately.
Of course, the last five years have been one tough time after another for Joe, so maybe it's the new normal for him at this point.
Still, even by that standard, it's tough.
Joe was deported to Italy following his prison sentence for tax evasion, and now his family can't even visit due to the pandemic.
That's an especially painful development, as it seems one bright spot on the horizon has been keeping Joe going this summer.
We're talking, of course, about his reunion with Teresa.
This week, Joe opened up about the dwindling possibility of seeing his ex again, which is brutal since he clearly wants to so bad.
He also delved into some new developments in his life and his family's, including his teen daughter Gia Giudice's nose job.
Take a look at what the patriarch had to say.
1.
Giudices Reunited
Joe Giudice is stuck in Italy, thousands of miles from his beloved family in the great state of New Jersey, U.S.A. But it sure beats living in the hellhole that is ICE custody, and he's doing everything he can to remain involved in their lives from his native country.
2.
Hard Times
As you're probably aware, the Giudices have been through the wringer in recent years - more than most couples have ever experienced and way more than most could ever survive. So it's no surprise that the succession of major obstacles took a toll on Joe and Teresa's marriage.
3.
Major Consequences
Joe and Teresa were both sentenced to prison time on tax fraud charges. Fortunately, Joe and Teresa were permitted to serve their sentences back to back, instead of concurrently, for the sake of their children. But nevertheless, both were locked up for years, plural.
4.
On Their Own
The prison sentences they served meant they were apart for even longer. It also meant that when they were on the outside, both spent a lot of time unsupervised and essentially living the single life.
5.
Across the Pond
Both parties have accused the other one of infidelity, and it came as a surprise to no one that the marriage began to unravel shortly after Joe's release. Especially considering the couple's new geography problem.
6.
Back to the Boot
Joe was born in Italy, and while his family migrated to the U.S. when he was very young, he never bothered to attain his U.S. citizenship. This was not a problem, clearly, until he was convicted of a felony, after which it became the very definition of a problem. As a result, he was deported after serving his sentence.
7.
Alone Overseas
These days, Joe is back in the country of his birth, an ocean away from his estranged wife and his four daughters.
8.
Communicating From Afar
But that doesn't mean he's given up on being a part of their lives. In fact, absence seems to have made the heart grow fonder, as Joe's been pining for his ex-wife hard on social media - and putting plans in motion to see her again.
9.
An Unexpected Reunion
And it seems that Joe is planning to see each member of his family in person in the months to come. Even if it means pulling some strings and taking some risks.
10.
The Fighter
In October, Joe will be headed to the Bahamas to square off in a celebrity boxing match against Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa. Yes, that is a real thing that is happening. And it seems he may have an unexpected guest in the crowd.
Joe talked about the fight in a recent interview with Extra's Billy Bush. "I'm working out a lot, getting ready for the fight in October," he said, adding, "Don’t want to look like a pasta bowl."
12.
Island Romance
We have no doubt that Joe will look cut. What's less clear is whether the current public health situation is going to cut it. It's been rumored that Teresa will be meeting him in the Bahamas, but the island nation recently prohibited Americans from arriving, so that's a whole 'nother variable they'll have to wait out and navigate in the coming months.
13.
On the DL
Teresa is currently filming a new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but insiders say she's keeping her Joe-related plans to herself.
14.
Keeping Her Head Down
“She’s staying busy and focusing on herself,” one insider recently said ... it's not clear exactly what that entails, but self-care can only be a good thing. So long as it's not self-destruction, you know?
15.
Who's to Say?
Sources say Joe and Teresa's reunion would be purely platonic. But you never know what might happen in the island heat!
16.
Taking a Chance
As for Joe's daughters, it seems they're still planning to visit him in Italy in August, despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus stateside and overseas.
17.
Long Overdue
“As of now, the plan is to let them go,” an insider tells celebrity news website Hollywood Life. “Teresa just wants to make sure it’s safe for them."
18.
Exciting Stuff
"Joe and the girls can’t wait," the source adds.
19.
New Faces
If the trip happens - which is a big "if" to say the least - this would be Joe's first in-person look at his eldest daughter's new nose. Gia Giudice, 19, underwent plastic surgery earlier this month.
20.
Nose Doubt About It
"Yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen," Gia recently wrote on Instagram as she unveiled her new look.
21.
Joe Doesn't Hate It
"She looked beautiful before - whatever makes her happy," Joe said when asked about Gia's surgery in his new interview.
22.
Double Trouble
Gia's also taken some heat online for posing for photos like this one, but clearly her mom is on board, and her dad is supportive ... kids are gonna grow up sometime, you know?
23.
Taking It on Tour!
Gia might get a lot of opportunities to show off her new look on camera in the weeks to come. Not only is her mom filming the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but her dad is filming a renovation show called This Old Villa.
24.
The Fixer-Upper
Me and the old man were very close and it goes to the kids, so I am finishing it. I started filming it and they came up with 'This Old Villa,'" Joe said of the YouTube series. "I will live in it when the kids come, when I'm there."
25.
What's Done Is Done
Asked about his relationship with Teresa, Joe kept his comments brief. "We get along fine. We talk a lot, any time I talk to the kids," he said.
26.
Leaving the Past In the Past
"Relationship is good. It's unfortunate what happened; you can't change what's done," Joe concluded.