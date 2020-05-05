Jim Bob Duggar Disowned Jinger When She Moved to LA, Took Her Back Only Out of Fear For His Reputation, Source Claims [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in April of 2019, we reported Jim Bob Duggar had disowned his daughter Jinger as a result of the 26-year-old's decision to relocate to Los Angeles.

In some ways, the decision was a long time coming, as Jinger's rebellious streak had been a thorn in Jim Bob's side for years.

But the last straw came abruptly, when Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo announced that they would be moving to the West Coast so that he could enroll in an LA divinity school.

Jinger and Jim Bob have since patched things up, and some fans might have come to believe that the rumors of a rift between them were exaggerated.

However, in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Gossip, a longtime family friend confirms that Jim Bob did indeed cut ties with his daughter.

And his change of heart was motivated not by compassion, but by sheer vanity.

Take a look: