Jim Bob and Michelle: A Complete Rundown of ALL of Their Grandkids!

If you're at all familiar with the Duggar clan, then you're probably aware that the family is very much into procreation.

In fact, it's quite literally their religion.

The Duggars are adherents of the Quiverfull movement, which holds that it's the duty of every Christian to birth as many children as possible.

So it's not just that they really, really like having kids -- they believe it's their God-given duty.

That's what led Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar to have 19 kids -- and it's what's led so many of those kids to start procreating while still in their teens or early twenties.

So yeah, Jim Bob and Michelle have a whole lot of grandkids.

Keep scrolling for the complete list: