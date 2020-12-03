Jim Bob and Michelle: A Complete Rundown of ALL of Their Grandkids!

If you're at all familiar with the Duggar clan, then you're probably aware that the family is very much into procreation.
In fact, it's quite literally their religion.
The Duggars are adherents of the Quiverfull movement, which holds that it's the duty of every Christian to birth as many children as possible.
So it's not just that they really, really like having kids -- they believe it's their God-given duty.
That's what led Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar to have 19 kids -- and it's what's led so many of those kids to start procreating while still in their teens or early twenties.
So yeah, Jim Bob and Michelle have a whole lot of grandkids.
Keep scrolling for the complete list:
1.
The Couple Who Started It All
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have many, many grandchildren. Here's our complete rundown of the entire massive brood.
2.
A Significant Number
The couple famously birthed 19 kids of their own, and now, they've reached a milestone with their number of grandkids.
3.
Numerology
Michelle and Jim Bob now have 19 grandchildren, which means the number finally equals the size of their own massive brood.
4.
Number 19
Michelle shared the milestone moment with fans as she was in California visiting daughter Jinger Duggar upon the arrival of her second child.
5.
Michelle With Evangeline
"These girls melt my heart!! Can you believe we are now at 19 GRANDchildren and counting?! Welcoming a new baby into the world never gets old, and little Evangeline is so precious!!" Michelle Duggar this pic.
6.
The Family Tree
Who are those kids, and who are the kids who had those kids? Keep scrolling for the complete list!
7.
Josh and Anna
First up are Josh and Anna Duggar. They were the first in their generation to marry, and they currently have the most children.
8.
A Sizable Brood
Josh and Anna have six kids whose names all begin with the letter "M": Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith and Maryella, whom they welcomed in November of 2019.
9.
Jill and Derick
Next up are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard who have two boys.
10.
Two Is Enough
Israel is 5 and Samuel is 3, and it looks as though the Dillards might break with family tradition by stopping there.
11.
Jessa and Ben
Next, we have Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. The couple married in 2014, and they currently have three kids.
12.
A Seewald Girl
Already parents to boys Spurgeon and Henry, the Seewalds welcomed daughter Ivy in May of 2019.
13.
Joy-Anna and Austin
The next Duggar couple to become parents were Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth.
14.
Another Newcomer
The Forsyths are parents to a boy named Gideon and a girl named Evelyn, who just entered the world in August of this year.
15.
Joe and Kendra
Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were next to join the parents' club, welcoming their first child in 2018.
16.
A Burgeoning Brood
The couple are parents to a boy named Garrett and a girl named Addison ... with more on the way.
17.
The Game-Changer
Yes, Kendra is currently pregnant with a baby girl. Once she arrives, the number of Duggar grandchildren will finally outnumber Jim Bob and Michelle's kids!
18.
Jinger and Jeremy
Next, we have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The couple welcomed their first child, a girl named Felicity in July of 2018.
19.
Another Bundle of Joy
Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their second daughter, Evangeline, in November of 2020.
20.
Josiah and Lauren
Next on the list is Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson.
21.
Rainbow Baby
Following a tragic miscarriage, Lauren welcomed daughter Bella Milagro in November of 2019.
22.
John David and Abbie
And finally, we have John David and Abbie Duggar, who started a little later than the rest of JD's siblings.
23.
Amazing Grace
The couple welcomed daughter Grace in January of 2020 when John David was 30. That's practically grandfather-aged when you're talking about the Duggar clan!
24.
Not Finished Yet
So that's all for now, but 18-year-old Justin Duggar recently got engaged to Claire Spivey, and these two say they can't wait to become parents!
25.
Just Getting Started
So you can be certain 2021 will feature many pregnancy announcements from the ever-expanding Duggar clan!