Jill Duggar's List of Demands For Derick Dillard: Revealed, Hilarious [UPDATED]

It's no secret that the Duggar family loves rules.

From courtship rules to dress codes, these folks live to set guidelines and follow them.

So it should come as no surprise that Jill Duggar has made a list of commandments for her husband Derick Dillard.

(Would be nice if one of her rules was "don't harass teens on social media," but we digress.)

[Update: A whole lot has changed in Jill and Derick's relationship in recent months. Scroll on to find out just how different the couple's marriage has become thanks to his Dillard's feud with his father-in-law!]