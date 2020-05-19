Jill Duggar: Has She Completely Cut Ties With Her Family?

For several months now, the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob Duggar has been steadily intensifying.

Not surprisingly, Jill Duggar has chosen to side her husband in his escalating war against her father.

Duggar women are taught from a young age to be loyal to their husbands in all matters, and if Derick's allegations of Jim Bob's abusive tendencies are accurate, the decision of which man she should support in this conflict was probably a very easy one for Jill.

But even so, her actions have come with consequences that probably led her to wish her husband had never gone to war with the boss of the family.

For example, new evidence indicates that Jill's siblings have completely cut ties with her and have decided to remain loyal to their parents.

Take a look: