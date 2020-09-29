Jihoon Lee BLASTS Deavan Clegg in Lengthy Rant: I Never Abused Drascilla!

90 Day Fiance fans are very well aware that Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are broken up, even though Jihoon has not granted her a divorce yet.

The The Other Way couple's split may be well known, but the cause has been the subject of a great deal of speculation.

Recently, a report came out claiming -- very vaguely -- that there were unspecified allegations of abuse in some form at the time of their split and Deavan's return to the US.

As a result, as with Paul and Karine, Deavan and Jihoon will not appear on the Tell All special for Season 2 -- TLC is trying to avoid the complicated matter by just not engaging at all.

Despite the lack of information about whatever allegations there are, fans have of course been speculating.

Deavan has remained relatively tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, Jihoon has gone on a lengthy Instagram rant about Deavan, their breakup, her new relationship, and a lot more.