Jessa Duggar Wearing Tight Clothes: Swimsuits, Tops and Pants That'll Make Jim Bob Blow a Gasket!

Counting On star Jessa Duggar is seen below wearing a variety of clothes that one might not consider conservative.
Why is this a topic that we're even discussing?
Well, her family's views of gender roles have always been controversial (Jessa taught seminars on modesty, in fact).
Yet some critical fans noted that for all the talk of the Duggars' ultra-modest dress code, she doesn't abide by it.
Not always, anyway. Follow us here.
Many early examples of this phenomenon occurred while she was pregnant, which clearly changes the equation.
By definition, her body is growing and those curves become harder to contain. That's a given. Nevertheless ...
We break down some of her more ... flattering tops here, along with some recent, surprising fashion choices.
Jessa has been dressing more provocatively than ever lately, which is sure to make Jim Bob blow a gasket.
1.
The Iconic Swimsuit Photo
Jessa Duggar looking hot and wet in her now-iconic swimsuit photo from the summer of 2015. In addition to posting her first swimsuit pic, the reality star and Ben Seewald were expecting their first child at the time. Ben's attire, along with Jessa's, got a lot of attention as an example of how the family projects an image of modesty, even on hot summer days by the pool.
2.
Those Pregnancy Curves Tho
Ben, Jessa and baby Seewald pose for a cute photo. They look great together, you've gotta admit ... though some fans had an issue with her, um, curvaceous curves on display here. Wowza.
3.
Mini Bump Lookin' Fab
Jessa Duggar made like Jill Duggar with her inaugural baby bump photo. Man she looks good in that figure-hugging top. Don't you think?
4.
Further Along, Still Gorge
Jessa Duggar was almost ready to pop - out of her shirt - in this pic! She's at 34 weeks ... and counting!
5.
31
Jessa Duggar's pregnancy #1 (left) and #2. She sure does look super cute as a pregnant person, doesn't she?
6.
34
Sensing a pattern yet? Jessa Duggar's pregnancy #2 (left) and #1, both at 34 weeks along.
7.
39
Once again, Jessa Duggar compares her first baby bump with her second in these two pics, both at 39 weeks!
8.
36
Jessa Duggar posted side-by-side photos comparing her first and second pregnancies. The reality star is said to be 36 weeks along.
9.
The Smokin' Post-Baby Bod
Get it, mama. As this series of photos proves, she doesn't shy away from showing off those curves after she's given birth, either.
10.
Jessa's Evolution
As Jessa and her sisters have come of age, they've also started to set their own rules. And what does that have to do with their sense of style? Well, in the Duggars' world, quite a lot. It seems the mother of three has adopted younger sister Jinger's rebellious attitude toward fashion.
In March 2020, Jessa posted this video in which she can be seen refurbishing a piece of furniture, and - more importantly - wearing pants!
12.
An Iconic Moment
Jessa has NEVER worn pants in a public setting before! Yes, we know she's at home here, but she posted the video on YouTube for all to see!
13.
Her Second Act
Now, at the age of 27, it seems she's wearing pants every chance she gets. This is Jessa's latest Insagram pic, and as you can see, she's once again rockin' sweats! For all to see!
14.
Freedom Isn't Free ... But it Feels So Right
That may not seem like a very big deal, but pants are a violation of the infamous Duggar dress code. Jill and Jinger have been breaking it for years, but Jessa has been a true believer. She abided by her parents' rules until this week.
15.
The Rebellion Must Be Crushed
We're sure her parents aren't happy about it, but broadly speaking, does this mean that Jessa will join her sisters in casting off the shackles of Jim Bob's expectations and living her own life on her own terms?
16.
You Only Get One Shot
Only time will tell, but if her fashion sense is any indication, Jessa is definitely ready for a change. Here's hoping it continues.
17.
Say No to the Dress
Perhaps it's wishful thinking, if another TLC show is any indication. Jessa's sister-in-law Jessica Seewald recently appeared on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, and none other than Jessa shared her thoughts on the fitting. Her revealing thoughts were ... that it was much too revealing.