Jersey Shore Couples: Who's Still Together, and Who's Officially Single (And Ready to Smush)?

Gather round, guidos and guidettes -- we've got big news out of the Garden State.

It seems one of the OGs of the Jersey Shore squad -- Jenni "JWoww" Farley herself -- is officially off the market.

If you've been keeping up with the drama you know that JWoww and Zach Carpinello have broken up and gotten back together numerous times.

But it seems all that is behind them, as "24" has popped the question this week, and Jenni accepted.

Our sincere congratulations go out to these two, as we simply love an engagement this time of year!

Jenni's joyous news led us to contemplate the romantic situations of her castmates, so without further ado, we present a complete rundown of the DTF Shore stars and their current (or former) romantic partners.

So pack your Purell, because we're about to embark on an in-depth exploration of the Smush Room: