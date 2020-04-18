Jeremy Calvert on Leah Messer's Secret Abortion: I Don't Really Care!

So hey, how about that big abortion bombshell Leah Messer is dropping in her new book?

We talked about it earlier this month -- in an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, she revealed that when she and Jeremy Calvert were dating, she had an abortion.

We saw it on the show, but the thing then was that she called it a miscarriage.

It's a lot of information to take in, and Leah did share several details just in that excerpt.

But how did Jeremy feel about the whole thing?

Did he know? If not, when did he find out?

Well, that's what we're about to figure out today, friends!