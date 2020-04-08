Jenelle Evans Ponders Adult Film Career: Will She Follow in Farrah's Footsteps??

These days, Jenelle Evans is officially a free woman.

Jenelle was fired from MTV over a year ago, but it was just this week that the non-compete clause in her contract with the network expired.

And what does that mean for the future of Jenelle's career?

Well, she's now free to pursue any sort of career opportunity that comes her way.

Obviously, Jenelle hopes that she'll end up with a new reality show on a different network -- but she probably realizes that's a long shot.

So she's keeping her options open - and she could wind up following in the footsteps of another Teen Mom who was fired by the network.

Take a look: