Jenelle Evans to Kailyn Lowry: The Feud is Back ON, You Fat Ho!

Do you remember when Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans used to be friends?
At this point, it seems like it's been a lifetime ago, right?
And that's because those girls have been just so darn nasty to each other, it's hard to believe all that cattiness has been able to fit just in the past few years.
But if you thought that their feud was bad before, then you really need to check out what's happening between them now.
Because man, are things getting terrible ...
Ah, Memories
When Teen Mom 2 began, Jenelle and Kailyn got along pretty well. Hard to believe now, right?
Real Friendship
They were so tight that once Kailyn drove to New Jersey and bailed Jenelle out of jail there, then drove her to the airport and sent her home because "she was strung out on heroin or who the f-ck knows" and she needed help.
So Much for That
Jenelle never paid her back, and shortly after that, she started talking to one of Kail's exes -- and the ex actually sent Kail screenshots of Jenelle talking trash about her.
Hmm
They did manage to repair their friendship after that, but it was never the same. They exchanged insults here and there while still managing to do the Teen Mom 2 reunions together, that kind of thing.
Rude
But in 2017, Jenelle leaked the news that Kailyn was pregnant with Lux, and their friendship never managed to come back from that.
Naturally
In fact, their feud became a whole, whole lot worse when David Eason decided to get involved.
Going Off
David has said many, many awful things about Kailyn, but his favorite thing to do is insult her over her weight.
Gross
Like he made a "joke" about a photo of Kailyn with Leah Messer a while back about how Kail wanted to eat Leah, and then there was the time that a site called a photo of her "stunning" and he went through the trouble of taking a screenshot, putting it on Instagram, and adding “I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight."
Ugh
He really has said so many terrible things about Kailyn's weight over the years, and a lot of people think it's kind of interesting to look back at all of that when Jenelle herself has recently put on a few pounds.
A Clarification
To be clear, that's not an insult -- Jenelle herself has acknowledged that she's gained weight, and she looks fine.
Fair Enough
It's just a bit odd that she's been so vocal about loving her new body and how David loves it too when David has made very clear comments in the past like “I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight."
Makes Sense
As it turns out, Kailyn is one of the people who finds that interesting.
Shots Fired?
"I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again," she tweeted.
Oooh
She tweeted that just hours after Jenelle shared this new bikini pic, and a lot of people had a lot of feelings about it.
Negative ...
Some people thought that Kailyn was body-shaming Jenelle, that the implication was something like "David better never come for my body ever again because Jenelle is fat now as evidenced by her latest photo."
... And Positive
Others believed that she was simply saying that since Jenelle has gained weight and has been going on about body positivity, then it would be very hypocritical for David to return to criticizing her body.
Intriguing
We could honestly see her intentions going either way -- she worded it pretty vaguely.
Of Course
But you know Jenelle took Kailyn's statement in the worst way possible ... and you also know she had to kick things up about 100 notches.
Ouch
Over on her Instagram stories, Jenelle addressed Kail's tweet by writing "Idk who needs to hear this but you're a giant compared to me. Let's stand side by side."
Delightful
Off to a great start, right?
Come On
Also, of course Kailyn would look like a giant next to Jenelle, she's like half a foot taller than her. They're built a lot differently, and Kailyn often looks a bit bigger than she really is because of her bust size (not to mention the fact that she's pregnant right now). Suggesting they stand side by side to see who is bigger is dumb because of course Kail is bigger, also is Jenelle in fourth grade? What happened to all that body positivity?
Here We Go
"Don't let me start talking about you," she continued. "Cheating on Javi and telling my mom while you got your makeup done. But oh, everyone just finds out now? I told everyone this a long time ago."
Old News
She's referring to Kailyn's recent tweet about cheating on Javi with Chris Lopez, and we do recall her talking about it a while back, but we're not sure that it's really something to brag about.
LOL
Jenelle continued her rant with "Wow, so much to say but let me stop lol," but you know good and well she didn't stop there.
Airing Out the Issues
"And like.. why you still worried about me?" Jenelle asked. "Focus on yourself and your family."
This Girl
"I'm not on the show anymore so I appreciate it you stop stalking me," she added, missing a few words but still getting her basic point across. "Sick of screenshots being sent to me."
Yeeeeah ...
She finished things up with "And at the end of the day.. I have a husband that loves me unconditionally and my family is happy. That's all that matters."
Wow
It's wild that Jenelle's trying to be above everything with the "I have a husband that loves me unconditionally and my family is happy" line when we all know what life on the swamp is like, you know?
Wacky
Like, a few months ago Jenelle was living in Nashville with a restraining order against David because she'd told a judge he abused her and her children and she feared for her life, but "my family is happy," sure.
Well, Jenelle ...
It's also pretty wild that Jenelle felt comfortable telling Kailyn to stop talking about her because she's not on the anymore when just last month Jenelle did an interview and answered tons of questiona about the Teen Mom cast members -- she even named Kail as the "most bitchy" cast member.
Yup
So, as always, it's perfectly fine for Jenelle to do something, but if someone else does it and she doesn't like it, it's wrong and terrible and just stop, dude.
Moving On
She quickly deleted those posts, but before you think that maybe she came to her senses and realized how ridiculous she was being, don't -- she just took it to Twitter instead.
GIRL
"Im sooo sick of social media bullsh-t," she wrote. "Like why is everyone so mean? Lol."
Honest Question
Have you ever seen anyone as lacking in self awareness as Jenelle Evans? Surely you haven't, because it is simply not possible.
Sure
Someone pointed out that she isn't even on the show anymore, and she agreed, saying "Isn’t it crazy? It’s been a year now." Even though, again, Jenelle was talking about the Teen Mom cast as recently as last month, and she continues to post articles about the show.
Totally Believable
"But update: I’m still happy bitch," she added, because she is 100% acting how a happy, content, stable person acts.