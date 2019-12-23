Jenelle Evans to Fans: I'm Scared of David Eason, Y'all!

by at .  Updated at .

Well, it's the holidays -- a time when families join together and set aside their differences.

Of course, that togetherness is only possible in families that are dysfucntional at the usual levels.

For families like the Easons, Christmas is a time to throw some shade on social media and prepare for a new year full of acrimonious legal battles.

As you're probably aware, Jenelle Evans has filed for divorce from David Eason and moved to a new state for safety's sake.

She also has a restraining order against Eason, but it seems that's not enough to keep Jenelle's dangerous ex from menacing her thoughts.

Take a look:

1. Scary Stuff

Scary Stuff
Jenelle Evans is experiencing some major anxiety these days. We suppose that's only natural, considering she knows the notoriously violent and unstable David Eason has it in for her.

2. Keeping Mum

Keeping Mum
In the months since she announced the split, Evans has been less active than usual on social media. But she still offers fans the occasional update.

3. Jenellefie

Jenellefie
For example, Evans turned 28 last week, and she marked the occasion of her birthday by posting a pair of photos of herself on social media.

4. Feeling Herself

Feeling Herself
"Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” Jenelle captioned the pic, attributing the quotes to My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

5. A Long Hiatus

A Long Hiatus
It was Evans' first Instagram post since she announced her divorce back in October.

6. Back At It

Back At It
Fortunately for her fans, Evans didn't take nearly as long a break after posting her birthday pics -- and her newest post is rather illuminating.

Wait! There's more Jenelle Evans to Fans: I'm Scared of David Eason, Y'all!! Just click "Next" below:

Show Comments
Stars:
Jenelle Evans, David Eason
Related Photos:
Jenelle Evans Slideshows, David Eason Slideshows
Related Post:
Created by:
Published:
Modified:

Jenelle Evans Biography

Jenelle Picture
Jenelle Evans starred on 16 and Pregnant and now Teen Mom 2 on MTV. She is the mother of a 16-month-old, Jace, and has a troubled... More »
Full Name
Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Photos

Jenelle's New Boyfriend?
Jenelle Evans Reborn
Jenelle Evans on Her Birthday
Jenelle Evans: Happy with Kids
Jenelle at Cracker Barrel
Jenelle Evans Can't Believe You

Jenelle Evans Videos

Farrah Abraham: Jenelle Evans Only Left David Because She Wants Her Job Back!
Farrah Abraham: Jenelle Evans Only Left David Because She Wants Her Job Back!
Jenelle and David: We're Fat & Happy!
Jenelle and David: We're Fat & Happy!
Jenelle Evans Bikini Selfie
Jenelle Evans Bikini Selfie