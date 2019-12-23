Jenelle Evans to Fans: I'm Scared of David Eason, Y'all!

Well, it's the holidays -- a time when families join together and set aside their differences.

Of course, that togetherness is only possible in families that are dysfucntional at the usual levels.

For families like the Easons, Christmas is a time to throw some shade on social media and prepare for a new year full of acrimonious legal battles.

As you're probably aware, Jenelle Evans has filed for divorce from David Eason and moved to a new state for safety's sake.

She also has a restraining order against Eason, but it seems that's not enough to keep Jenelle's dangerous ex from menacing her thoughts.

