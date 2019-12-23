Jenelle Evans to Fans: I'm Scared of David Eason, Y'all!

Jenelle Evans is experiencing some major anxiety these days. We suppose that's only natural, considering she knows the notoriously violent and unstable David Eason has it in for her.
In the months since she announced the split, Evans has been less active than usual on social media. But she still offers fans the occasional update.
For example, Evans turned 28 last week, and she marked the occasion of her birthday by posting a pair of photos of herself on social media.
"Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” Jenelle captioned the pic, attributing the quotes to My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.
It was Evans' first Instagram post since she announced her divorce back in October.
Fortunately for her fans, Evans didn't take nearly as long a break after posting her birthday pics -- and her newest post is rather illuminating.
