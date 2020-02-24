Jenelle Evans to David Eason: We're BROKE! You Need to Get a Job!

From the moment that Jenelle Evans announced her separation from David Eason, critics and nay-sayers put forth two predictions:

1. Left to her own devices, Jenelle would quickly burn through the last of her money.

2. When her situation became desperate enough, she would go running back to David.

Now we know that for someone whose erratic behavior is the stuff of legend, the Carolina Hurricane is depressingly predictable.

Despite her recent claims to the contrary, Jenelle is back with David, and the Easons are officially broke.

Now, Jenelle is leaving it up to David to fix the family's financial situation.

What could go wrong?